Fotógrafa faz ensaio com pit bulls usando flores na cabeça
Sophie Gamand é uma fotógrafa francesa, defensora dos animais, e criou o Pit Bull Flower Power, em que ela registra os cães da raça com coroas de flores na cabeça. A ideia é romper o estereótipo de agressivo que a raça tem e fazer com que as pessoas vejam a doçura do animal, incentivando-as a adotá-lo.
Em entrevista à revista Speak for the Animals, Sophie conta que a série, na verdade, veio do medo. "Eu tinha medo de pit bulls e era um medo profundo e arraigado a partir do que eu tinha lido na mídia", disse. Quando se mudou para os Estados Unidos e começou a trabalhar nos abrigos, ela tinha de lidar com vários deles e sempre ficava tensa ao ter de fotografar algum.
Isso mudou quando ela se perguntou por que tinha tanto medo da raça e o que poderia fazer para superar isso, uma vez que ela não estava sendo justa e dando o melhor de si para eles. "Decidi formar minha própria opinião sobre eles", afirma. Sophie diz que fotografa cães para entender os humanos. "Enquanto fotografo cachorros, percebo que eles realmente mantêm um espelho para a nossa humanidade.
Acho que isso foi quando eu comecei a pensar no que os cachorros significam para nós, o que eles significam para a sociedade. Pude perceber que eles não são apenas animais, eles são companheiros que estão conosco por milênios. Eles merecem ser fotografados pelos seres com almas que são, não apenas como animais ou bichos de estimação", declarou.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA: Roose (formerly known as Zeus) came to @miamianimalserv as a stray in bad physical condition (hair loss, filthy ears, etc.) and with an injury to his eye. He was rescued and saw a vet ophthalmologist, in the hopes of saving his eye, but the damage was too great so he’s now a one eyed wonder boy. Roose made his way to Pennsylvia with @mainlineanimalrescue a few months ago, and has been waiting for a home since. In Florida, Roose loved taking car rides and sitting by ocean after a long walk. He was very energetic and enthusiastic, making friends everywhere he went. Roose can be dog-selective, something MLAR is now working on. He just loves the company of humans. Losing his eye hasn't slowed him down at all, and he's adjusted really well. He now loves to play and run on the hiking trails of PA, before jumping on your laps to shower you with kisses. If you would like to find out more about Roose, please contact Main Line Animal Rescue at adopt@MLAR.org, or visit www.mlar.org. . . #pitbullflowerpower #photographysaveslives #adoptdontshop #endBSL #oneeyeddog @urgentdogsofmiami 💚
For those of you who are curious, this is Amanda's final #pitbullflowerpower portrait (the one I created during that Samsung/Dodo video I shared today). Amanda arrived at @miamianimalserv a few months ago, with an industrial staple in her tongue. Yep. You read well. I can't imagine what it takes to staple a doggie's tongue. And Amanda is the sweetest thing, too! She then traveled to New York and was welcomed by @animalhaven. She was adopted shortly after our shoot! Swipe right to see her intake pics (warning: graphic content), and her adoption pic! . . #pitbullflowerpower #pitbullflowerpowerADOPTED #adoptdontshop #endBSL @thedodo @samsungmobileusa @urgentdogsofmiami
NEW YORK: meet Sasha from @animalhaven! This gorgeous girl is 9 months old and about 40lbs. She needs to be an only dog at home, but has been working on her training skills and is doing fantastic! She is slender and between her long legs and beautiful brindle coat, she sure makes heads turn everywhere she goes! Visit www.animalhavenshelter.org for more info and to apply! . #pitbullflowerpower #pitbullflowerpowerNY #adoptdontshop #photographysaveslives #flowercrown #dogsinflowers #sophiegamand
