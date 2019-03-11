Sergio Ramos 'se entrevista' sobre crise do Real e minimiza tensão com Marcelo

Capitão do Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos utilizou, nesta segunda-feira, as redes sociais para comentar a crise do seu clube, eliminado nas oitavas de final da Liga dos Campeões da Europa e distante da liderança do Campeonato Espanhol. Em uma "autoentrevista", o zagueiro respondeu sete perguntas, admitiu ter errado ao forçar cartão amarelo em partida contra o Ajax, pelo torneio continental, e minimizou o desentendimento que teve com Marcelo, a quem classificou como "irmão".

Em um dos questionamentos, Sergio Ramos comentou sobre o desentendimento com o lateral-esquerdo brasileiro em um treino na última semana. "Temos trocas de ideais em todos os treinamentos. Faz parte do trabalho com tensão, mas é uma mera anedota do dia a dia. Marcelo é como um irmão", escreveu o zagueiro em seu perfil no Twitter.

Sergio Ramos admitiu ter errado ao forçar um cartão amarelo na partida contra o Ajax, na Holanda, o que o levou a estar suspenso para o duelo de volta pelas oitavas de final da Liga dos Campeões. O seu time até venceu o primeiro compromisso por 2 a 1, mas acabou sendo precocemente eliminado ao perder por 4 a 1 no Santiago Bernabéu. "Foi um erro total e eu assumo 200%", disse.

Além disso, Sergio Ramos negou ter se desentendido com o presidente do Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez. "As coisas do vestiário são faladas e resolvidas lá. Não há problema e apenas um interesse de todos, o Real Madrid", escreveu o zagueiro, que também comentou, ainda que superficialmente, a situação do técnico Santiago Solari.

"É uma decisão que não nos corresponde e na qual nunca interferimos. Temos um enorme respeito pela posição e apoiamos sempre o treinador do Real Madrid", afirmou Sergio Ramos, que admitiu responsabilidade na crise do time. "Os jogadores são os maiores responsáveis e eu, como capitão, mais", acrescentou.

Vencedor das três edições anteriores da Liga dos Campeões, o Real Madrid foi recentemente eliminado do torneio nas oitavas de final e também caiu nas semifinais da Copa do Rei. O time é apenas o terceiro colocado no Campeonato Espanhol, a 12 pontos do líder Barcelona. No fim de semana, o time goleou o Valladolid por 4 a 1.

CONFIRA NA ÍNTEGRA:

