Sergio Ramos 'se entrevista' sobre crise do Real e minimiza tensão com Marcelo
Capitão do Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos utilizou, nesta segunda-feira, as redes sociais para comentar a crise do seu clube, eliminado nas oitavas de final da Liga dos Campeões da Europa e distante da liderança do Campeonato Espanhol. Em uma "autoentrevista", o zagueiro respondeu sete perguntas, admitiu ter errado ao forçar cartão amarelo em partida contra o Ajax, pelo torneio continental, e minimizou o desentendimento que teve com Marcelo, a quem classificou como "irmão".
Em um dos questionamentos, Sergio Ramos comentou sobre o desentendimento com o lateral-esquerdo brasileiro em um treino na última semana. "Temos trocas de ideais em todos os treinamentos. Faz parte do trabalho com tensão, mas é uma mera anedota do dia a dia. Marcelo é como um irmão", escreveu o zagueiro em seu perfil no Twitter.
Sergio Ramos admitiu ter errado ao forçar um cartão amarelo na partida contra o Ajax, na Holanda, o que o levou a estar suspenso para o duelo de volta pelas oitavas de final da Liga dos Campeões. O seu time até venceu o primeiro compromisso por 2 a 1, mas acabou sendo precocemente eliminado ao perder por 4 a 1 no Santiago Bernabéu. "Foi um erro total e eu assumo 200%", disse.
Além disso, Sergio Ramos negou ter se desentendido com o presidente do Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez. "As coisas do vestiário são faladas e resolvidas lá. Não há problema e apenas um interesse de todos, o Real Madrid", escreveu o zagueiro, que também comentou, ainda que superficialmente, a situação do técnico Santiago Solari.
"É uma decisão que não nos corresponde e na qual nunca interferimos. Temos um enorme respeito pela posição e apoiamos sempre o treinador do Real Madrid", afirmou Sergio Ramos, que admitiu responsabilidade na crise do time. "Os jogadores são os maiores responsáveis e eu, como capitão, mais", acrescentou.
Vencedor das três edições anteriores da Liga dos Campeões, o Real Madrid foi recentemente eliminado do torneio nas oitavas de final e também caiu nas semifinais da Copa do Rei. O time é apenas o terceiro colocado no Campeonato Espanhol, a 12 pontos do líder Barcelona. No fim de semana, o time goleou o Valladolid por 4 a 1.
CONFIRA NA ÍNTEGRA:
As footballers we like to do our talking on the pitch but this season is not turning out that way. Recent events have been disastrous and I’m not hiding. We are not hiding. We the players are primarily responsible and I, as captain, more than anyone. That's why I thought that the most honest way to answer the questions that are circulating around us would be to tackle them directly. Was the yellow card in Amsterdam an error? Absolutely it was an error and I take the blame 200%. Why did you record the documentary? There are certain commitments made and it never remotely went through my head that the game could have turned out as it did. The recording itself was scaled down as the game went on. Did you argue with the President in the dressing room? Dressing room issues are discussed and resolved in the dressing room. There's no problem whatsoever and everybody has the same interest: Real Madrid. Did you address your teammates and criticize them? We always talk and motivate each other in the dressing room and always in a constructive way. Did you have a confrontation with Marcelo? We have exchanges in every training session. It's part of working with pressure. But it’s just an anecdote like so many others that happen from day to day. @Marcelotwelve is like a brother to me. Why did you travel to Valladolid? Because I wanted to be close and support my teammates. What's happening with the coach? It’s a decision that’s not ours to make and in which we never interfere. We have enormous respect for the position and we always support the Real Madrid coach. These reflections are, without doubt, the result of a deeply disappointing season but if success didn’t stop us, we're not going to let defeat stop us. It's our obligation to carry on, to work and to evolve. And to remember that some of us are lucky enough to play for @realmadrid, some of us are lucky enough to form part of its history, but #RealMadrid was, is and will always be #RealMadrid. No one name makes the legend of Real Madrid, but we have all written that legend together. Together we have to work for the future and restore our hope. Madridista Commitment. #HalaMadrid
