The Last of Us leva prêmio de Melhor Jogo no Bafta 2014

The Last of Us, game exclusivo para PS3, levou o prêmio de Melhor Jogo no Bafta 2014, na noite desta quarta-feira, 12. Além do principal prêmio, o game da Naughty Dog ainda levou Ação e Aventura, Melhor História, Melhor Dublagem e Melhor Áudio. O jogo mais vendido no ano passado, Grand Theft Auto V, também levou prêmios: Jogo Britânico, Multiplayer e Design.

Confira a lista dos premiados:

Ação e Aventura: The Last of Us (Naughty Dog / Sony Computer Entertainment)

Melhor Jogo: The Last of Us (Naughty Dog / Sony Computer Entertainment)

Jogo Britânico: Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Jogo Estreante: Gone Home (The Fullbright Company)

Jogo Familiar: Tearaway (Media Molecule / SCEE)

Jogos Mobile: Tearaway (Media Molecule / SCEE)

Inovação: Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Starbreeze Studios / 505 Games)

Melhor Jogo de Esporte: FIFA 14 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)

Estratégia e Simulação: Papers, Please (Lucas Pope / 3909 LLC)

Jogos Promissores: Size DOES Matter (Team DOS)

Multiplayer: Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Melhor Dublador: Ashley Johnson (Ellie) - The Last of Us)

Melhor História: The Last of Us (Naughty Dog / Sony Computer Entertainment)

Melhor Música: BioShock Infinite (Irrational Games/ 2K Games)

Melhor Design: Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Melhor Direção Artística: Tearaway (Media Molecule / SCEE)

Melhor Áudio: The Last of Us (Naughty Dog / Sony Computer Entertainment)