GTA V e BioShock Infinite lideram indicações ao VGX2013
Com oito indicações cada, os games Grand Theft Auto V e BioShock Infinite lideram a disputa ao VGX2013, tradicional prêmio que elege os melhores jogos do ano. O exclusivo para PS3, The Last of Us, obteve sete indicações.
GTA V concorre à Jogo do Ano, Estúdio do Ano, Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura, Melhor Jogo de Xbox, Melhor Jogo de PlayStation, Melhor Dublagem Masculina (Steven Ogg, que interpreta Trevor), Melhor Trilha Sonora e Melhor Música de Jogo.
Já BioShock Infinite disputa tambem o Jogo do Ano e ainda Estúdio do Ano, Melhor Jogo de Tiro, Melhor Jogo de Xbox, Melhor Dublagem Masculina(Troy Baker, no papel de Booker), Melhor Dublagem Feminina (Courtnee Draper, a Elizabeth), Melhor Trilha Sonora e Melhor Música de Jogo.
Game do Ano
BioShock Infinite
Grand Theft Auto 5
Super Mario 3D World
The Last of Us
Tomb Raider
Estúdio do Ano
Irrational Games (BioShock Infinite)
Naughty Dog (The Last of Us)
Rockstar North (GTA V)
The Fullbright Company (BioShock Infinite)
Melhor Jogo de Tiro
Battlefield 4
BioShock Infinite
Call of Duty: Ghosts
Metro: Last Light
Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura
Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
Grand Theft Auto 5
The Last of Us
Tomb Raider
Melhor Jogo de Esporte
FIFA 14
MLB 13: The Show
NBA 2K14
NHL 14
Melhor Jogo Independente
Gone Home
Kentucky Route Zero
Papers, Please
The Stanley Parable
Melhor RPG
Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn
Fire Emblem: Awakening
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
Pokemon X/Y
Melhor Jogo de Luta
Divekick
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Killer Instinct
Tekken Revolution
Melhor Jogo de Corrida
F1 2013
Grid 2
Forza Motorsport 5
Need for Speed Rivals
Melhor DLC
Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep
Dishonored: The Knife of Dunwall
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
Mass Effect 3: Citadel
Melhor Jogo do Xbox
BioShock Infinite
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Grand Theft Auto 5
Tomb Raider
Melhor Jogo do Playstation
Grand Theft Auto 5
Rayman Legends
The Last of Us
Tomb Raider
Melhor jogo da Nintendo
Pikmin 3
Rayman Legends
Super Mario 3D World
The Wonderful 101
Melhor Jogo de PC
Battlefield 4
Gone Home
Papers, Please
The Stanley Parable
Melhor Jogo para Portátil
Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Pokemon X/Y
Tearaway
The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
Melhor Jogo Casual
Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Disney Infinity
Plants vs. Zombies 2: It's About Time
Skylanders Swap Force
Melhor Dublagem Masculina
Troy Baker as Joel in The Last of Us
Troy Baker as Booker DeWitt in BioShock Infinite
Steven Ogg as Trevor Philips in Grand Theft Auto 5
Willem Dafoe as Nathan Dawkins in Beyond: Two Souls
Melhor Dublagem Feminina
Ashely Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us
Courtnee Draper as Elizabeth in BioShock Infinite
Camilla Luddington as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider
Ellen Page as Jodie Holmes in Beyond: Two Souls
Melhor Trilha Sonora
BioShock Infinite
Grand Theft Auto 5
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
The Last of Us
Melhor Música em um Jogo
"ADHD" by Kendrick Lamar (Grand Theft Auto 5)
"Sleepwalking" by The Chain Gang of 1974 (Grand Theft Auto 5)
"Survival" by Eminem (Call of Duty: Ghosts)
"Will the Circle be Unbroken" by Courtnee Draper & Troy Baker (BioShock Infinite)
Melhor Jogo a Ser Lançado
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Destiny
Watch Dogs
Titanfall
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt