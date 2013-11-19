GTA V e BioShock Infinite lideram indicações ao VGX2013

Com oito indicações cada, os games Grand Theft Auto V e BioShock Infinite lideram a disputa ao VGX2013, tradicional prêmio que elege os melhores jogos do ano. O exclusivo para PS3, The Last of Us, obteve sete indicações.

GTA V concorre à Jogo do Ano, Estúdio do Ano, Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura, Melhor Jogo de Xbox, Melhor Jogo de PlayStation, Melhor Dublagem Masculina (Steven Ogg, que interpreta Trevor), Melhor Trilha Sonora e Melhor Música de Jogo.

Já BioShock Infinite disputa tambem o Jogo do Ano e ainda Estúdio do Ano, Melhor Jogo de Tiro, Melhor Jogo de Xbox, Melhor Dublagem Masculina(Troy Baker, no papel de Booker), Melhor Dublagem Feminina (Courtnee Draper, a Elizabeth), Melhor Trilha Sonora e Melhor Música de Jogo.

Game do Ano

BioShock Infinite

Grand Theft Auto 5

Super Mario 3D World

The Last of Us

Tomb Raider

Estúdio do Ano

Irrational Games (BioShock Infinite)

Naughty Dog (The Last of Us)

Rockstar North (GTA V)

The Fullbright Company (BioShock Infinite)

Melhor Jogo de Tiro

Battlefield 4

BioShock Infinite

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Metro: Last Light

Melhor Jogo de Ação e Aventura

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

Grand Theft Auto 5

The Last of Us

Tomb Raider

Melhor Jogo de Esporte

FIFA 14

MLB 13: The Show

NBA 2K14

NHL 14

Melhor Jogo Independente

Gone Home

Kentucky Route Zero

Papers, Please

The Stanley Parable

Melhor RPG

Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn

Fire Emblem: Awakening

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Pokemon X/Y

Melhor Jogo de Luta

Divekick

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Killer Instinct

Tekken Revolution

Melhor Jogo de Corrida

F1 2013

Grid 2

Forza Motorsport 5

Need for Speed Rivals

Melhor DLC

Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep

Dishonored: The Knife of Dunwall

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Mass Effect 3: Citadel

Melhor Jogo do Xbox

BioShock Infinite

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Grand Theft Auto 5

Tomb Raider

Melhor Jogo do Playstation

Grand Theft Auto 5

Rayman Legends

The Last of Us

Tomb Raider

Melhor jogo da Nintendo

Pikmin 3

Rayman Legends

Super Mario 3D World

The Wonderful 101

Melhor Jogo de PC

Battlefield 4

Gone Home

Papers, Please

The Stanley Parable

Melhor Jogo para Portátil

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Pokemon X/Y

Tearaway

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

Melhor Jogo Casual

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Disney Infinity

Plants vs. Zombies 2: It's About Time

Skylanders Swap Force

Melhor Dublagem Masculina

Troy Baker as Joel in The Last of Us

Troy Baker as Booker DeWitt in BioShock Infinite

Steven Ogg as Trevor Philips in Grand Theft Auto 5

Willem Dafoe as Nathan Dawkins in Beyond: Two Souls

Melhor Dublagem Feminina

Ashely Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us

Courtnee Draper as Elizabeth in BioShock Infinite

Camilla Luddington as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider

Ellen Page as Jodie Holmes in Beyond: Two Souls

Melhor Trilha Sonora

BioShock Infinite

Grand Theft Auto 5

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

The Last of Us

Melhor Música em um Jogo

"ADHD" by Kendrick Lamar (Grand Theft Auto 5)

"Sleepwalking" by The Chain Gang of 1974 (Grand Theft Auto 5)

"Survival" by Eminem (Call of Duty: Ghosts)

"Will the Circle be Unbroken" by Courtnee Draper & Troy Baker (BioShock Infinite)

Melhor Jogo a Ser Lançado

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Destiny

Watch Dogs

Titanfall

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt