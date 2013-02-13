Divulgados os jogos indicados ao Bafta Video Game Awards

A Academia Britânica de Artes da Televisão e do Cinema (Bafta) divulgou a lista dos jogos indicados ao Bafta Video Game Awards 2013. Journey, da Thatgamecompanhy, foi o mais indicado, com 8 nomeações, seguido por The Walking Dead, com 7, e Far Cry 3, com 6.

Confira abaixo a lista completa dos indicados:

Jogo Estreante

Deadlight

Dear Esther

Forza Horizon

Proteus

The Room

The Unfinished Swan



Game Design

Borderlands 2

Dishonored

Far Cry 3

Journey

The Walking Dead

XCOM: Enemy Unknown



Jogo para a Família

Clay Jam

Just Dance 4

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO the Lord of the Rings

Minecraft: XBOX 360 Edition

Skylanders Giants



Inovação

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Fez

Journey

Kinect Sesame Street TV

The Unfinished Swan

Wonderbook: Books of Spells

Mobile & Portáteis

Incoboto

LittleBigPlanet (Vita)

New Star Soccer

The Room

Super Monsters Ate My Condo

The Walking Dead



Jogo Online

Amateur Surgeon Hospital

Dick and Dom's HOOPLA!

Merlin: The Game

Runescape

The Settlers Online

SongPop



Multiplayer

Assassin's Creed III

Borderlands 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Halo 4

Journey

Need For Speed Most Wanted



Música Original

Assassin's Creed III

Diablo III

Journey

Thomas Was Alone

The Unfinished Swan

The Walking Dead

Desempenho

Adrian Hough (Haytham) - Assassin's Creed III

Danny Wallace (The Narrator) - Thomas Was Alone

Dave Fennoy (Lee Everett) - The Walking Dead

Melissa Hutchinson (Clementine) - The Walking Dead

Nigel Carrington (The Narrator) - Dear Esther

Nolan North (Nathan Drake) - Uncharted: Golden Abyss

Esporte/Fitness

FIFA 13

F1 2012

Forza Horizon

New Star Soccer

Nike+ Kinect Training

Trials Evolution



Enredo

Dishonored

Far Cry 3

Journey

Mass Effect 3

Thomas was Alone

The Walking Dead

Development Team



Estratégia

Dark Souls: Prepare To Die

Diablo III

Football Manager 2013

Great Big War Game

Total War Shogun 2: Fall of the Samurai