Divulgados os jogos indicados ao Bafta Video Game Awards
A Academia Britânica de Artes da Televisão e do Cinema (Bafta) divulgou a lista dos jogos indicados ao Bafta Video Game Awards 2013. Journey, da Thatgamecompanhy, foi o mais indicado, com 8 nomeações, seguido por The Walking Dead, com 7, e Far Cry 3, com 6.
Confira abaixo a lista completa dos indicados:
Jogo Estreante
Deadlight
Dear Esther
Forza Horizon
Proteus
The Room
The Unfinished Swan
Game Design
Borderlands 2
Dishonored
Far Cry 3
Journey
The Walking Dead
XCOM: Enemy Unknown
Jogo para a Família
Clay Jam
Just Dance 4
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
LEGO the Lord of the Rings
Minecraft: XBOX 360 Edition
Skylanders Giants
Inovação
Call of Duty: Black Ops II
Fez
Journey
Kinect Sesame Street TV
The Unfinished Swan
Wonderbook: Books of Spells
Mobile & Portáteis
Incoboto
LittleBigPlanet (Vita)
New Star Soccer
The Room
Super Monsters Ate My Condo
The Walking Dead
Jogo Online
Amateur Surgeon Hospital
Dick and Dom's HOOPLA!
Merlin: The Game
Runescape
The Settlers Online
SongPop
Multiplayer
Assassin's Creed III
Borderlands 2
Call of Duty: Black Ops II
Halo 4
Journey
Need For Speed Most Wanted
Música Original
Assassin's Creed III
Diablo III
Journey
Thomas Was Alone
The Unfinished Swan
The Walking Dead
Desempenho
Adrian Hough (Haytham) - Assassin's Creed III
Danny Wallace (The Narrator) - Thomas Was Alone
Dave Fennoy (Lee Everett) - The Walking Dead
Melissa Hutchinson (Clementine) - The Walking Dead
Nigel Carrington (The Narrator) - Dear Esther
Nolan North (Nathan Drake) - Uncharted: Golden Abyss
Esporte/Fitness
FIFA 13
F1 2012
Forza Horizon
New Star Soccer
Nike+ Kinect Training
Trials Evolution
Enredo
Dishonored
Far Cry 3
Journey
Mass Effect 3
Thomas was Alone
The Walking Dead
Development Team
Estratégia
Dark Souls: Prepare To Die
Diablo III
Football Manager 2013
Great Big War Game
Total War Shogun 2: Fall of the Samurai