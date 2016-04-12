The Weeknd lidera indicações no Billboard Music Awards
O cantor The Weeknd lidera as indicações do Billboard Music Awards com 19 indicações. Justin Bieber, com 12 indicações, foi o segundo mais indicado ao importante prêmio da música internacional. A premiação acontece no dia 22 de maio. Confira a lista dos indicados abaixo:
Melhor artista
Adele
Justin Bieber
Drake
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Melhor novo artista
Fetty Wap
OMI
Charlie Puth
Silentó
Bryson Tiller
Melhor artista masculino
Justin Bieber
Drake
Fetty Wap
Ed Sheeran
The Weeknd
Melhor artista feminina
Adele
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Melhor duo ou grupo
Maroon 5
One Direction
Twenty-One Pilots
The Rolling Stones
U2
Melhor artista do Billboard 200
Adele
Justin Bieber
Drake
The Weeknd
Taylor Swift
Melhor artista do Hot 100
Justin Bieber
Drake
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Fetty Wap
Melhor artista em venda de canções
Adele
Justin Bieber
Drake
Fetty Wap
The Weeknd
Melhor artista em canções de rádio
Justin Bieber
Ellie Goulding
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Melhor artista em streaming de canções
Justin Bieber
Drake
Fetty Wap
Silentó
The Weeknd
Melhor artista em redes sociais
Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Melhor Turnê
Madonna
One Direction
The Rolling Stones
Taylor Swift
U2
Melhor artista R&B
Chris Brown
Jeremih
Rihanna
Bryson Tiller
The Weeknd
Melhor artista de rap
Drake
Fetty Wap
Future
Wiz Khalifa
Silentó
Melhor artista country
Zac Brown Band
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Melhor artista de rock
Fall Out Boy
Elle King
Twenty-One Pilots
Walk the Moon
X Ambassadors
Melhor artista latino
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Juan Gabriel
Nicky Jam
Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes del Rancho
Romeo Santos
Melhor artista dance/eletrônico
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Zedd
Melhor artista cristão
Casting Crowns
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong United
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin
Melhor artista gospel
Anthony Brown and group therAPY
Tasha Cobbs
Kirk Franklin
Travis Greene
Marvin Sapp
Melhor disco no Billboard 200
25, Adele
Purpose, Justin Bieber
X, Ed Sheeran
1989, Taylor Swift
Beauty Behind the Madness, The Weeknd
Melhor trilha sonora
Cinquenta Tons de Cinza
Velozes e Furiosos 7
Guardiões da Galáxia
Empire - 1ª Temporada
A Escolha Perfeita 2
Melhor álbum R&B
Royalty, Chris Brown
ANTI, Rihanna
T R A P S O U L, Bryson Tiller
Black Rose, Tyrese
Beauty Behind the Madness, The Weeknd
Melhor álbum de rap
If You'Re Reading This It's Too Late, Drake
What a Time to Be Alive, Drake & Future
Compton, Dr. Dre
To Pimp a Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar
Dreams Worth More Than Money, Meek Mill
Melhor álbum country
Traveller, Chris Stapleton
Kill the Lights, Luke Bryan
Montevallo, Sam Hunt
Jekyll + Hyde, Zac Brown Band
Storyteller, Carrie Underwood
Melhor álbum de rock
Sound & Color, Alabama Shakes
Blackstar, David Bowie
A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay
Wilder Mind, Mumford & Sons
Blurryface, Twenty-One Pilots
Melhor álbum latino
Los Dúo, Juan Gabriel
Mis Número 1...40 Aniversario, Juan Gabriel
Cama Incendiada, Maná
Hoy Mas Fuerte, Gerardo Ortiz
Formula, Vol. 2, Romeo Santos
Melhor álbum dance/eletrônico
Listen, David Guetta
Peace Is The Mission, Major Lazer
In Return, Odesza
Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack U, Skrillex & Diplo
True Colors, Zedd
Melhor Música no Hot 100
"Hello", Adele
"Trap Queen", Fetty Wap
"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth
"Can´t Feel My Face", The Weeknd
"The Hills", The Weeknd
Melhor música em vendas
"Hello", Adele
"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth
"Cheerleader", OMI
"Fight Song", Rachel Platten
"The Hills", The Weeknd
Melhor música em rádio
"Hello", Adele
"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth
"Uptown Funk", Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
"Shut Up and Dance", Walk the Moon
"Can't Feel My Face", The Weeknd
Melhor música em streaming de áudio
"Sorry", Justin Bieber
"What Do You Mean", Justin Bieber
"Trap Queen", Fetty Wap"
"The Hills", The Weeknd
"Hotline Bling", Drake
Melhor música em streaming de vídeo
"Trap Queen", Fetty Wap
"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth
"Uptown Funk", Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
"Watch Me", Silentó
"The Hills", The Weeknd
Melhor música R&B
"Here", Alessia Cara
"Post to Be", Omarion ft. Chris Brown & Jhené Aiko
"Can't Feel My Face", The Weeknd
"Earned It", The Weeknd
"The Hills", The Weeknd
Melhor música de rap
"Hotline Bling", Drake
"Trap Queen", Fetty Wap
"679", Fetty Wap ft. Remy Boyz
"Watch Me", Silentó
"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth
Melhor música country
"Break Up in a Small Town", Sam Hunt
"Take Your Time", Sam Hunt
"Girl Crush", Little Big Town
"Die A Happy Man", Thomas Rhett
"I'm Comin' Over", Chris Young
Melhor música de rock
"Uma Thurman", Fall Out Boy
"Ex's & Oh's", Elle King
"Stressed Out", Twenty-One Pilots
"Shut Up and Dance", Walk the Moon
"Renegades", X Ambassadors