The Weeknd lidera indicações no Billboard Music Awards

O cantor The Weeknd lidera as indicações do Billboard Music Awards com 19 indicações. Justin Bieber, com 12 indicações, foi o segundo mais indicado ao importante prêmio da música internacional. A premiação acontece no dia 22 de maio. Confira a lista dos indicados abaixo:

Melhor artista

Adele

Justin Bieber

Drake

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Melhor novo artista

Fetty Wap

OMI

Charlie Puth

Silentó

Bryson Tiller

Melhor artista masculino

Justin Bieber

Drake

Fetty Wap

Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd

Melhor artista feminina

Adele

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Melhor duo ou grupo

Maroon 5

One Direction

Twenty-One Pilots

The Rolling Stones

U2

Melhor artista do Billboard 200

Adele

Justin Bieber

Drake

The Weeknd

Taylor Swift

Melhor artista do Hot 100

Justin Bieber

Drake

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Fetty Wap

Melhor artista em venda de canções

Adele

Justin Bieber

Drake

Fetty Wap

The Weeknd

Melhor artista em canções de rádio

Justin Bieber

Ellie Goulding

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Melhor artista em streaming de canções

Justin Bieber

Drake

Fetty Wap

Silentó

The Weeknd

Melhor artista em redes sociais

Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift

Melhor Turnê

Madonna

One Direction

The Rolling Stones

Taylor Swift

U2

Melhor artista R&B

Chris Brown

Jeremih

Rihanna

Bryson Tiller

The Weeknd

Melhor artista de rap

Drake

Fetty Wap

Future

Wiz Khalifa

Silentó

Melhor artista country

Zac Brown Band

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Melhor artista de rock

Fall Out Boy

Elle King

Twenty-One Pilots

Walk the Moon

X Ambassadors

Melhor artista latino

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Juan Gabriel

Nicky Jam

Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes del Rancho

Romeo Santos

Melhor artista dance/eletrônico

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Zedd

Melhor artista cristão

Casting Crowns

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong United

MercyMe

Chris Tomlin

Melhor artista gospel

Anthony Brown and group therAPY

Tasha Cobbs

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

Marvin Sapp

Melhor disco no Billboard 200

25, Adele

Purpose, Justin Bieber

X, Ed Sheeran

1989, Taylor Swift

Beauty Behind the Madness, The Weeknd

Melhor trilha sonora

Cinquenta Tons de Cinza

Velozes e Furiosos 7

Guardiões da Galáxia

Empire - 1ª Temporada

A Escolha Perfeita 2

Melhor álbum R&B

Royalty, Chris Brown

ANTI, Rihanna

T R A P S O U L, Bryson Tiller

Black Rose, Tyrese

Beauty Behind the Madness, The Weeknd

Melhor álbum de rap

If You'Re Reading This It's Too Late, Drake

What a Time to Be Alive, Drake & Future

Compton, Dr. Dre

To Pimp a Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar

Dreams Worth More Than Money, Meek Mill

Melhor álbum country

Traveller, Chris Stapleton

Kill the Lights, Luke Bryan

Montevallo, Sam Hunt

Jekyll + Hyde, Zac Brown Band

Storyteller, Carrie Underwood

Melhor álbum de rock

Sound & Color, Alabama Shakes

Blackstar, David Bowie

A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay

Wilder Mind, Mumford & Sons

Blurryface, Twenty-One Pilots

Melhor álbum latino

Los Dúo, Juan Gabriel

Mis Número 1...40 Aniversario, Juan Gabriel

Cama Incendiada, Maná

Hoy Mas Fuerte, Gerardo Ortiz

Formula, Vol. 2, Romeo Santos

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônico

Listen, David Guetta

Peace Is The Mission, Major Lazer

In Return, Odesza

Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack U, Skrillex & Diplo

True Colors, Zedd

Melhor Música no Hot 100

"Hello", Adele

"Trap Queen", Fetty Wap

"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

"Can´t Feel My Face", The Weeknd

"The Hills", The Weeknd

Melhor música em vendas

"Hello", Adele

"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

"Cheerleader", OMI

"Fight Song", Rachel Platten

"The Hills", The Weeknd

Melhor música em rádio

"Hello", Adele

"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

"Uptown Funk", Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

"Shut Up and Dance", Walk the Moon

"Can't Feel My Face", The Weeknd

Melhor música em streaming de áudio

"Sorry", Justin Bieber

"What Do You Mean", Justin Bieber

"Trap Queen", Fetty Wap"

"The Hills", The Weeknd

"Hotline Bling", Drake

Melhor música em streaming de vídeo

"Trap Queen", Fetty Wap

"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

"Uptown Funk", Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

"Watch Me", Silentó

"The Hills", The Weeknd

Melhor música R&B

"Here", Alessia Cara

"Post to Be", Omarion ft. Chris Brown & Jhené Aiko

"Can't Feel My Face", The Weeknd

"Earned It", The Weeknd

"The Hills", The Weeknd

Melhor música de rap

"Hotline Bling", Drake

"Trap Queen", Fetty Wap

"679", Fetty Wap ft. Remy Boyz

"Watch Me", Silentó

"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

Melhor música country

"Break Up in a Small Town", Sam Hunt

"Take Your Time", Sam Hunt

"Girl Crush", Little Big Town

"Die A Happy Man", Thomas Rhett

"I'm Comin' Over", Chris Young

Melhor música de rock

"Uma Thurman", Fall Out Boy

"Ex's & Oh's", Elle King

"Stressed Out", Twenty-One Pilots

"Shut Up and Dance", Walk the Moon

"Renegades", X Ambassadors

adblock ativo