logoatarde
ASSINE A TARDE Fale Conosco
adblock ativo

The Weeknd lidera indicações no Billboard Music Awards

Publicado terça-feira, 12 de abril de 2016 às 18:02 h | Atualizado em 12/04/2016, 19:07 | Autor: Da redação
The Weeknd
The Weeknd -
adblock ativo

O cantor The Weeknd lidera as indicações do Billboard Music Awards com 19 indicações. Justin Bieber, com 12 indicações, foi o segundo mais indicado ao importante prêmio da música internacional. A premiação acontece no dia 22 de maio. Confira a lista dos indicados abaixo:

Melhor artista

Adele
Justin Bieber
Drake
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Melhor novo artista

Fetty Wap
OMI
Charlie Puth
Silentó
Bryson Tiller

Melhor artista masculino

Justin Bieber
Drake
Fetty Wap
Ed Sheeran
The Weeknd

Melhor artista feminina

Adele
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Rihanna
Taylor Swift

Melhor duo ou grupo

Maroon 5
One Direction
Twenty-One Pilots
The Rolling Stones
U2

Melhor artista do Billboard 200

Adele
Justin Bieber
Drake
The Weeknd
Taylor Swift

Melhor artista do Hot 100

Justin Bieber
Drake
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Fetty Wap

Melhor artista em venda de canções

Adele
Justin Bieber
Drake
Fetty Wap
The Weeknd

Melhor artista em canções de rádio

Justin Bieber
Ellie Goulding
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Melhor artista em streaming de canções

Justin Bieber
Drake
Fetty Wap
Silentó
The Weeknd

Melhor artista em redes sociais

Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift

Melhor Turnê

Madonna
One Direction
The Rolling Stones
Taylor Swift
U2

Melhor artista R&B

Chris Brown
Jeremih
Rihanna
Bryson Tiller
The Weeknd

Melhor artista de rap

Drake
Fetty Wap
Future
Wiz Khalifa
Silentó

Melhor artista country

Zac Brown Band
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood

Melhor artista de rock

Fall Out Boy
Elle King
Twenty-One Pilots
Walk the Moon
X Ambassadors

Melhor artista latino

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Juan Gabriel
Nicky Jam
Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes del Rancho
Romeo Santos

Melhor artista dance/eletrônico

The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Zedd

Melhor artista cristão

Casting Crowns
Lauren Daigle
Hillsong United
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin

Melhor artista gospel

Anthony Brown and group therAPY
Tasha Cobbs
Kirk Franklin
Travis Greene
Marvin Sapp

Melhor disco no Billboard 200

25, Adele
Purpose, Justin Bieber
X, Ed Sheeran
1989, Taylor Swift
Beauty Behind the Madness, The Weeknd

Melhor trilha sonora

Cinquenta Tons de Cinza
Velozes e Furiosos 7
Guardiões da Galáxia
Empire - 1ª Temporada
A Escolha Perfeita 2

Melhor álbum R&B

Royalty, Chris Brown
ANTI, Rihanna
T R A P S O U L, Bryson Tiller
Black Rose, Tyrese
Beauty Behind the Madness, The Weeknd

Melhor álbum de rap

If You'Re Reading This It's Too Late, Drake
What a Time to Be Alive, Drake & Future
Compton, Dr. Dre
To Pimp a Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar
Dreams Worth More Than Money, Meek Mill

Melhor álbum country

Traveller, Chris Stapleton
Kill the Lights, Luke Bryan
Montevallo, Sam Hunt
Jekyll + Hyde, Zac Brown Band
Storyteller, Carrie Underwood

Melhor álbum de rock

Sound & Color, Alabama Shakes
Blackstar, David Bowie
A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay
Wilder Mind, Mumford & Sons
Blurryface, Twenty-One Pilots

Melhor álbum latino

Los Dúo, Juan Gabriel
Mis Número 1...40 Aniversario, Juan Gabriel
Cama Incendiada, Maná
Hoy Mas Fuerte, Gerardo Ortiz
Formula, Vol. 2, Romeo Santos

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônico

Listen, David Guetta
Peace Is The Mission, Major Lazer
In Return, Odesza
Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack U, Skrillex & Diplo
True Colors, Zedd

Melhor Música no Hot 100

"Hello", Adele
"Trap Queen", Fetty Wap
"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth
"Can´t Feel My Face", The Weeknd
"The Hills", The Weeknd

Melhor música em vendas

"Hello", Adele
"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth
"Cheerleader", OMI
"Fight Song", Rachel Platten
"The Hills", The Weeknd

Melhor música em rádio

"Hello", Adele
"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth
"Uptown Funk", Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
"Shut Up and Dance", Walk the Moon
"Can't Feel My Face", The Weeknd

Melhor música em streaming de áudio

"Sorry", Justin Bieber
"What Do You Mean", Justin Bieber
"Trap Queen", Fetty Wap"
"The Hills", The Weeknd
"Hotline Bling", Drake

Melhor música em streaming de vídeo

"Trap Queen", Fetty Wap
"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth
"Uptown Funk", Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
"Watch Me", Silentó
"The Hills", The Weeknd

Melhor música R&B

"Here", Alessia Cara
"Post to Be", Omarion ft. Chris Brown & Jhené Aiko
"Can't Feel My Face", The Weeknd
"Earned It", The Weeknd
"The Hills", The Weeknd

Melhor música de rap

"Hotline Bling", Drake
"Trap Queen", Fetty Wap
"679", Fetty Wap ft. Remy Boyz
"Watch Me", Silentó
"See You Again", Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

Melhor música country

"Break Up in a Small Town", Sam Hunt
"Take Your Time", Sam Hunt
"Girl Crush", Little Big Town
"Die A Happy Man", Thomas Rhett
"I'm Comin' Over", Chris Young

Melhor música de rock

"Uma Thurman", Fall Out Boy
"Ex's & Oh's", Elle King
"Stressed Out", Twenty-One Pilots
"Shut Up and Dance", Walk the Moon
"Renegades", X Ambassadors

adblock ativo

Publicações relacionadas