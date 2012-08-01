Rihanna e Drake lideram indicações ao VMA 2012 nos EUA
A cantora pop Rihanna e o rapper Drake obtiveram cinco indicações cada um para o MTV Video Music Awards de 2012, inclusive na categoria vídeo do ano, com "Take Care", num dueto de Drake com Rihanna.
"We Found Love", deslumbrante vídeo de Rihanna, também foi indicado nessa categoria, junto com "Wide Awake", de Katy Perry, "Somebody That I Used To Know", de Gotye, e "Bad Girls", de M.I.A..
Perry recebeu quatro indicações, inclusive de melhor vídeo feminino, o hino "Part of Me", que é também o nome do seu filme-show em 3D que estreou neste mês.
Na cerimônia de entrega do VMA, em 6 de setembro, Alicia Keys vai estrear uma nova música do seu futuro álbum, e haverá uma apresentação também da boy-band britânica One Direction.
Os indicados para o prêmio de melhor novo artista incluem Fun. ("We Are Young"), Carly Rae Jepsen ("Call Me Maybe") e Frank Ocean ("Swim Good").
Os vencedores são escolhidos em votação do público.
Confira a lista completa de indicados:
Clipe do Ano
Katy Perry, Wide Awake
Gotye, Somebody That I Used To Know
Rihanna, We Found Love
Drake e Rihanna, Take Care
M.I.A., Bad Girls
Revelação
Fun. e Janelle Monae, We Are Young
Carly Rae Jepsen, Call Me Maybe
Frank Ocean, Swim Good
One Direction, What Makes You Beautiful
The Wanted, Glad You Came
Melhor Clipe Masculino
Justin Bieber, Boyfriend
Frank Ocean, Swim Good
Drake e Rihanna, Take Care
Chris Brown, Turn Up the Music
Usher, Climax
Melhor Clipe Feminino
Rihanna, We Found Love
Katy Perry, Part of Me
Beyoncé, Love on Top
Nicki Minaj, Starships
Selena Gomez & The Scene, Love You Like a Love Song
Melhor Clipe de Hip-Hop
Childish Gambino, Heartbeat
Drake e Lil Wayne, HYFR
Kanye West e Pusha T, Big Sean & 2 Chainz, Mercy
Watch the Throne, Paris
Nicki Minaj e 2 Chainz, Beez in the Trap
Melhor Clipe de Rock
Coldplay, Paradise
The Black Keys, Lonely Boy
Linkin Park, Burn it Down
Jack White, Sixteen Saltines
Imagine Dragons, It's Time
Melhor Clipe Pop
One Direction, What Makes You Beautiful
Fun. e Janelle Monae, We Are Young
Rihanna, We Found Love
Justin Bieber, Boyfriend
Maroon 5 e Wiz Khalifa, Payphone
Melhor Clipe de Eletrônico e Dance Music
Duck Sauce, Big Bad Wolf
Calvin Harris, Feel So Close
Skrillex, First of the Year (Equinox)
Martin Solveig, The Night Out
Avicii, Le7els
Melhor Clipe com Mensagem
Demi Lovato, Skyscraper
Rise Against, Ballad of Hollis Brown
Kelly Clarkson, Dark Side
Gym Class Heroes, The Fighter
K'Naan e Nelly Furtado, Is Anybody Out There?
Lil Wayne, How to Love
Melhor Direção de Arte
Katy Perry, Wide Awake
Drake feat. Rihanna, Take Care
Lana Del Rey, Born to Die
Regina Spektor, All the Rowboats
Of Monsters & Men, Little Talks
Melhor Coreografia
Chris Brown, Turn Up the Music
Rihanna, Where Have You Been
Beyoncé, Countdown
Avicii, Le7els
Jennifer Lopez e Pitbull, Dance Again
Melhor Fotografia
M.I.A., Bad Girls
Adele, Someone Like You
Drake e Rihanna, Take Care
Coldplay feat. Rihanna, Princess of China
Lana Del Rey, Born to Die
Melhor Direção
M.I.A., Bad Girls
Duck Sauce, Big Bad Wolf
Coldplay e Rihanna, Princess of China
Frank Ocean, Swim Good
Watch the Throne, Otis
Melhor Edição
Beyoncé, Countdown
A$AP Rocky, Goldie
Gotye, Somebody That I Used to Know
Watch the Throne, Paris
Kanye West e Pusha T, Big Sean and 2 Chainz, Mercy
Melhores Efeitos Especial
Katy Perry, Wide Awake
Rihanna, Where Have You Been
David Guetta e Nicki Minaj, Turn Me On
Linkin Park, Burn it Down
Skrillex, "First of the Year (Equinox)