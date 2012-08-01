Rihanna e Drake lideram indicações ao VMA 2012 nos EUA

A cantora pop Rihanna e o rapper Drake obtiveram cinco indicações cada um para o MTV Video Music Awards de 2012, inclusive na categoria vídeo do ano, com "Take Care", num dueto de Drake com Rihanna.

"We Found Love", deslumbrante vídeo de Rihanna, também foi indicado nessa categoria, junto com "Wide Awake", de Katy Perry, "Somebody That I Used To Know", de Gotye, e "Bad Girls", de M.I.A..

Perry recebeu quatro indicações, inclusive de melhor vídeo feminino, o hino "Part of Me", que é também o nome do seu filme-show em 3D que estreou neste mês.

Na cerimônia de entrega do VMA, em 6 de setembro, Alicia Keys vai estrear uma nova música do seu futuro álbum, e haverá uma apresentação também da boy-band britânica One Direction.

Os indicados para o prêmio de melhor novo artista incluem Fun. ("We Are Young"), Carly Rae Jepsen ("Call Me Maybe") e Frank Ocean ("Swim Good").

Os vencedores são escolhidos em votação do público.



Confira a lista completa de indicados:

Clipe do Ano

Katy Perry, Wide Awake

Gotye, Somebody That I Used To Know

Rihanna, We Found Love

Drake e Rihanna, Take Care

M.I.A., Bad Girls

Revelação

Fun. e Janelle Monae, We Are Young

Carly Rae Jepsen, Call Me Maybe

Frank Ocean, Swim Good

One Direction, What Makes You Beautiful

The Wanted, Glad You Came

Melhor Clipe Masculino

Justin Bieber, Boyfriend

Frank Ocean, Swim Good

Drake e Rihanna, Take Care

Chris Brown, Turn Up the Music

Usher, Climax

Melhor Clipe Feminino

Rihanna, We Found Love

Katy Perry, Part of Me

Beyoncé, Love on Top

Nicki Minaj, Starships

Selena Gomez & The Scene, Love You Like a Love Song

Melhor Clipe de Hip-Hop

Childish Gambino, Heartbeat

Drake e Lil Wayne, HYFR

Kanye West e Pusha T, Big Sean & 2 Chainz, Mercy

Watch the Throne, Paris

Nicki Minaj e 2 Chainz, Beez in the Trap

Melhor Clipe de Rock

Coldplay, Paradise

The Black Keys, Lonely Boy

Linkin Park, Burn it Down

Jack White, Sixteen Saltines

Imagine Dragons, It's Time

Melhor Clipe Pop

One Direction, What Makes You Beautiful

Fun. e Janelle Monae, We Are Young

Rihanna, We Found Love

Justin Bieber, Boyfriend

Maroon 5 e Wiz Khalifa, Payphone

Melhor Clipe de Eletrônico e Dance Music

Duck Sauce, Big Bad Wolf

Calvin Harris, Feel So Close

Skrillex, First of the Year (Equinox)

Martin Solveig, The Night Out

Avicii, Le7els

Melhor Clipe com Mensagem

Demi Lovato, Skyscraper

Rise Against, Ballad of Hollis Brown

Kelly Clarkson, Dark Side

Gym Class Heroes, The Fighter

K'Naan e Nelly Furtado, Is Anybody Out There?

Lil Wayne, How to Love

Melhor Direção de Arte

Katy Perry, Wide Awake

Drake feat. Rihanna, Take Care

Lana Del Rey, Born to Die

Regina Spektor, All the Rowboats

Of Monsters & Men, Little Talks

Melhor Coreografia

Chris Brown, Turn Up the Music

Rihanna, Where Have You Been

Beyoncé, Countdown

Avicii, Le7els

Jennifer Lopez e Pitbull, Dance Again

Melhor Fotografia

M.I.A., Bad Girls

Adele, Someone Like You

Drake e Rihanna, Take Care

Coldplay feat. Rihanna, Princess of China

Lana Del Rey, Born to Die

Melhor Direção

M.I.A., Bad Girls

Duck Sauce, Big Bad Wolf

Coldplay e Rihanna, Princess of China

Frank Ocean, Swim Good

Watch the Throne, Otis

Melhor Edição

Beyoncé, Countdown

A$AP Rocky, Goldie

Gotye, Somebody That I Used to Know

Watch the Throne, Paris

Kanye West e Pusha T, Big Sean and 2 Chainz, Mercy

Melhores Efeitos Especial

Katy Perry, Wide Awake

Rihanna, Where Have You Been

David Guetta e Nicki Minaj, Turn Me On

Linkin Park, Burn it Down

Skrillex, "First of the Year (Equinox)

adblock ativo