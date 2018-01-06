Globo de Ouro 2018: previsões sobre as principais categorias

O Globo de Ouro 2018 inicia a temporada de grandes premiações em Hollywood já no próximo domingo, dia 7 de janeiro. No Brasil, a premiação será transmitida pelo canal TNT, a partir das 22h. "A Forma da Água", de Guillermo Del Toro, lidera as indicações entre os filmes, concorrendo em sete categorias, incluindo melhor filme de drama e melhor diretor.

Vamos às previsões nas principais categorias:

CINEMA

Melhor filme de drama

Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome

Dunkirk

The Post

A Forma da Água

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Melhor atriz em filme de drama

Jessica Chastain, Mollys Game

Sally Hawkins, A Forma da Água

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post.

Michelle Williams, Todo o Dinheiro do Mundo

Melhor ator em filme de drama

Timothée Chalamet, Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Melhor filme de comédia ou musical

The Disaster Artist

Corra!

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

Eu, Tonya

Lady Bird

Melhor diretor

Guillermo Del Toro, A Forma da Água

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Ridley Scott, Todo o Dinheiro do Mundo

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Melhor filme em língua estrangeira

Uma Mulher Fantástica (Chile)

First They Killed My Father (Camboja)

In the Fade (Alemanha/França)

Loveless (Rússia)

The Square (Suécia/Alemanha/França)

TV

Melhor série de drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

The Handmaids Tale

This Is Us

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce.

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids Tale

Melhor ator em série de drama

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us.

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Melhor série de comédia ou musical

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Mable (Foi a que teve a melhor repercussão crítica).

SMILF

Master of None

Will & Grace

Melhor minissérie ou telefilme

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou telefilme

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan.

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Melhor ator em minissérie ou telefilme

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks.

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

