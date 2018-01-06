Globo de Ouro 2018: previsões sobre as principais categorias
O Globo de Ouro 2018 inicia a temporada de grandes premiações em Hollywood já no próximo domingo, dia 7 de janeiro. No Brasil, a premiação será transmitida pelo canal TNT, a partir das 22h. "A Forma da Água", de Guillermo Del Toro, lidera as indicações entre os filmes, concorrendo em sete categorias, incluindo melhor filme de drama e melhor diretor.
Vamos às previsões nas principais categorias:
CINEMA
Melhor filme de drama
Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome
Dunkirk
The Post
A Forma da Água
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Melhor atriz em filme de drama
Jessica Chastain, Mollys Game
Sally Hawkins, A Forma da Água
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post.
Michelle Williams, Todo o Dinheiro do Mundo
Melhor ator em filme de drama
Timothée Chalamet, Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Melhor filme de comédia ou musical
The Disaster Artist
Corra!
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
Eu, Tonya
Lady Bird
Melhor diretor
Guillermo Del Toro, A Forma da Água
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Ridley Scott, Todo o Dinheiro do Mundo
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Melhor filme em língua estrangeira
Uma Mulher Fantástica (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Camboja)
In the Fade (Alemanha/França)
Loveless (Rússia)
The Square (Suécia/Alemanha/França)
TV
Melhor série de drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Handmaids Tale
This Is Us
Melhor atriz em série de drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce.
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids Tale
Melhor ator em série de drama
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us.
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Melhor série de comédia ou musical
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Mable (Foi a que teve a melhor repercussão crítica).
SMILF
Master of None
Will & Grace
Melhor minissérie ou telefilme
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou telefilme
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan.
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Melhor ator em minissérie ou telefilme
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks.
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius