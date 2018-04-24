Dwayne Johnson posta mensagem para filha recém-nascida
Dwayne Johnson é pai pela terceira vez, mais uma vez de uma menina. Sua mulher, a cantora Lauren Hashian, deu à luz Tiana Gia Jonhson, e ele anunciou o nascimento no Instagram com uma mensagem exaltando a força feminina.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE
"Abençoado e feliz por trazer outra menina forte para esse mundo. Tiana Gia Johnson veio ao mundo como uma força da natureza e a mamãe Lauren deu à luz como uma verdadeira estrela do rock. Eu cresci cercado de mulheres fortes e amorosas, mas depois de participar do parto de Tia, é difícil expressar o novo nível de amor, respeito e admiração que eu tenho pela Lauren e por todas as mães e mulheres por aí. Se você realmente quer entender o momento mais poderoso que a vida vai oferecer, assista ao seu filho nascer. É um divisor de águas e o respeito e admiração que você tem por uma mulher vai ser sem limites", disse The Rock na legenda.
Ele ainda enviou uma mensagem para sua filha. "Assim como foi quando suas duas irmãs mais velhas, Simone Alexandra e Jasmine Lia, nasceram, você tem minha palavra: eu vou te amar, proteger, guiar e te fazer rir pelo resto da minha vida. Seu pai louco tem muitas responsabilidades e interpreta muitos papéis nesse mundo doido, mas ser seu pai será sempre o que eu mais vou gostar de interpretar. Ah, e mais uma coisa: você vai adorar andar no novo carro do papai", finalizou.