Dwayne Johnson posta mensagem para filha recém-nascida

Dwayne Johnson é pai pela terceira vez, mais uma vez de uma menina. Sua mulher, a cantora Lauren Hashian, deu à luz Tiana Gia Jonhson, e ele anunciou o nascimento no Instagram com uma mensagem exaltando a força feminina.

"Abençoado e feliz por trazer outra menina forte para esse mundo. Tiana Gia Johnson veio ao mundo como uma força da natureza e a mamãe Lauren deu à luz como uma verdadeira estrela do rock. Eu cresci cercado de mulheres fortes e amorosas, mas depois de participar do parto de Tia, é difícil expressar o novo nível de amor, respeito e admiração que eu tenho pela Lauren e por todas as mães e mulheres por aí. Se você realmente quer entender o momento mais poderoso que a vida vai oferecer, assista ao seu filho nascer. É um divisor de águas e o respeito e admiração que você tem por uma mulher vai ser sem limites", disse The Rock na legenda.

Ele ainda enviou uma mensagem para sua filha. "Assim como foi quando suas duas irmãs mais velhas, Simone Alexandra e Jasmine Lia, nasceram, você tem minha palavra: eu vou te amar, proteger, guiar e te fazer rir pelo resto da minha vida. Seu pai louco tem muitas responsabilidades e interpreta muitos papéis nesse mundo doido, mas ser seu pai será sempre o que eu mais vou gostar de interpretar. Ah, e mais uma coisa: você vai adorar andar no novo carro do papai", finalizou.

