'Game of Thrones' e 'Westworld' são indicadas ao Emmy 2018; veja a lista

Os indicados ao 70.º Emmy Awards foram anunciados nesta quinta-feira, 12. Os Emmys são entregues pela Television Academy e reconhecem as melhores produções de TV nos EUA. A cerimônia de premiação ocorre no dia 17 de setembro de 2018, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles.

Veja a lista dos indicados nas principais categorias:

Melhor Série de Drama

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Melhor Série de Comédia

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme de TV

Antonio Banderas

John Legend

Jesse Plemons

Darren Criss

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme de TV

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Michelle Dockery

Edie Falco (Law)

Regina King (Seven)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story)

Melhor ator de série de comédia

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

William H. Macy

Atuando em "Grace and Frankie", Lily Tomlin (esquerda) concorre na categoria "Melhor atriz de série de comédia"

Melhor atriz de série de comédia

Rachel Brosnahan

Alison Janey

Issa Rae

Tracee Elis Ross

Lily Tomlin

Pamela Adlon

Melhor ator de série de drama

Jason Bateman

Sterling K. Brown

Eddie Harris

Matthew Rhys

Milo Ventimiglia

Jeffrey Wright

Melhor atriz de série de drama

Claire Foy

Tatiana Maslany

Elizabeth Moss

Sandra Oh

Keri Russel

Evan Rachel Wood

Reality de Competição

The Amazing Race

Project Runaway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

American Ninja Warrior

Melhor Série de Sketches

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show

Melhor Talk Show

The Daily Show com Trevor Noah

Full Frontal com Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight

The Late Late Show com James Corden

The Late Show com Stephen Colbert

Melhor Minissérie

The Alienist

American Crime Story: Versace

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

