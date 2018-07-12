'Game of Thrones' e 'Westworld' são indicadas ao Emmy 2018; veja a lista
Os indicados ao 70.º Emmy Awards foram anunciados nesta quinta-feira, 12. Os Emmys são entregues pela Television Academy e reconhecem as melhores produções de TV nos EUA. A cerimônia de premiação ocorre no dia 17 de setembro de 2018, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles.
Veja a lista dos indicados nas principais categorias:
Melhor Série de Drama
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Melhor Série de Comédia
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme de TV
Antonio Banderas
John Legend
Jesse Plemons
Darren Criss
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme de TV
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Michelle Dockery
Edie Falco (Law)
Regina King (Seven)
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story)
Melhor ator de série de comédia
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
William H. Macy
Melhor atriz de série de comédia
Rachel Brosnahan
Alison Janey
Issa Rae
Tracee Elis Ross
Lily Tomlin
Pamela Adlon
Melhor ator de série de drama
Jason Bateman
Sterling K. Brown
Eddie Harris
Matthew Rhys
Milo Ventimiglia
Jeffrey Wright
Melhor atriz de série de drama
Claire Foy
Tatiana Maslany
Elizabeth Moss
Sandra Oh
Keri Russel
Evan Rachel Wood
Reality de Competição
The Amazing Race
Project Runaway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
American Ninja Warrior
Melhor Série de Sketches
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
Melhor Talk Show
The Daily Show com Trevor Noah
Full Frontal com Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight
The Late Late Show com James Corden
The Late Show com Stephen Colbert
Melhor Minissérie
The Alienist
American Crime Story: Versace
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose