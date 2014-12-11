Fargo e True Detective lideram indicações ao Globo de Ouro

O suspense e os crimes sem solução de "Fargo" e "True Detective" convenceram os membros da Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywoodm (HFPA) e são apontados como favoritos para a 72ª edição do Globo de Ouro. Ambos trabalhos concorrerão na categoria de melhor minissérie ou filme para televisão junto com "The Missing", "The Normal Heart", e "Olive Kitteridge".

"Fargo", com cinco indicações, colocou Martin Freeman e Billy Bob Thornton como candidatos a melhor ator, enquanto Allison Tolman aspira ao título de melhor atriz. Além disso, Colin Hanks concorre à estatueta como melhor ator de elenco.

No caso de "True Detective", com quatro candidaturas, Matthew Mcconaughey e Woody Harrelson foram selecionados no campo de melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para televisão, tanto que Michelle Monaghan lutará para ser a melhor atriz.

Também contam com grandes chances "The Affair", "The Good Wife", "House of Cards", "The Normal Heart", "Olive Kitteridge" e "Orange is the New Black", com três indicações cada uma.

Confira a lista completa de indicados:

Melhor série de TV - Drama

"The affair"

"Downton Abbey"

"Game of thrones"

"The good wife"

"House of cards"

Melhor série de TV - Musical ou comédia

"Girls"

"Jane the virgin"

"Orange is the new black"

"Silicon valley"

"Transparent"

Melhor atriz em série de TV - Drama

Claire Danes ("Homeland")

Viola Davis ("How to get away with murder")

Julianna Margulies ("The good wife")

Ruth Wilson ("The affair")

Robin Wright ("House of cards")

Melhor ator em série de TV - Drama

Clive Owen ("The Knick")

Liev Schreiber ("Ray Donovan")

Kevin Spacey ("House of cards")

James Spader ("The blacklist")

Dominic West ("The affair")

Melhor atriz em série de TV - Comédia ou musical

Lena Dunham ("Girls")

Edie Falco ("Nurse Jackie")

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("veep")

Gina Rodriguez ("Jane the virgin")

Taylor Schilling ("Orange is the new black")

Melhor ator em série TV - Comédia ou musical

Louis C.K. ("Louie")

Don Cheadle ("House of lies")

Ricky Gervais ("Derek")

William H. Macy ("Shameless")

Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent")

Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV

"Fargo"

"The Missing"

"The normal heart"

"Olive Kitteridge"

"True detective"

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Maggie Gyllenhaal ("The honorable woman")

Jessica Lange ("American horror story")

Frances Mcdormand ("Olive Kitteridge")

Frances O'Connor ("The missing")

Allison Tolman ("Fargo")

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Martin Freeman ("Fargo")

Woody Harrelson ("True detective")

Matthew McConaughey ("True detective")

Mark Ruffalo ("The normal heart")

Bob Thornton ("Fargo")

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para TV

Uzo Aduba ("Orange is the new black")

Kathy Bates ("American horror story")

Joanne Froggatt ("Downton Abbey")

Allison Janney ("Mom")

Michelle Monaghan ("True detective")

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para a TV

Matt Bomer ("The normal heart")

Alan Cumming ("The good wife")

Colin Hanks ("Fargo")

Bill Murray ("Olive Kitteridge")

Jon Voight ("Ray Donovan")

