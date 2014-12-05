Beyoncé lidera ranking de cantoras indicadas ao Grammy
Com 47 indicações, Beyoncé é a cantora que mais foi indicada ao Grammy na história do prêmio. O recorde era de Dolly Parton, que havia recebido 46 indicações. O recorde de Beyoncé foi alcançado após ser indicada para a categoria de Melhor Álbum Urbano Contemporâneo por seu CD homônimo na lista do Grammy que saiu nesta sexta-feira, 5. A cantora já levou dezessete estatuetas para casa.
Confira a lista dos indicados à premiação:
GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO
"Fancy" - Iggy Azalea feat. Charli xcx
"Chandelier" - Sia
"Stay With Me" - Sam Smith
"Shake It Off" - Taylor Swift
"All About that Bass" - Meghan Trainor
MÚSICA DO ANO
"All About That Bass" - Meghan Trainor
"Chandelier - Sia
"Shake It Off" - Taylor Swift
"Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)" - Sam Smith
"Take Me to Church" - Hozier
ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
Iggy Azalea
Bastille
Brandy Clark
Haim
Sam Smith
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
"Ryan Adams" - Ryan Adams
"Morning Phase" - Beck
"Turn Blue" - The Black Keys
"Magnetic Eye" - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
"Songs of Innocence" - U2
MELHOR CANÇÃO DE ROCK
"Ain't It Fun" - Paramore
"Blue Moon" - Beck
"Fever" - The BLack Keys
"Gimme Something Good" - Ryan Adams
"Lazaretto" - Jack White
MELHOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP
"Ghost Stories" - Coldplay
"Bangerz" - Miley Cyrus
"My Everything" - Ariana Grande
"Prism" - Katy Perry
"X" - Ed Sheeran
"In The Lonely Hour" - Sam Smith
MELHOR ÁLBUM URBANO CONTEMPORÂNEO
"Sail Out" - Jhené Aiko
"Beyoncé" - Beyoncé
"X" - Chris Brown
"Mali is…" - Mali Music
"Girl" - Pharrell Williams
PERFORMANCE POP SOLO
"All of Me" - John Legend
"Chandelier" - Sia
"Stay With Me" - Sam Smith
"Shake It Off" - Taylor Swift
"Happy" - Pharrell Williams
MELHOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY
"Riser" - Dierks Bentley
"The Outsiders" - Eric Church
"12 Stories" - Brandy Clark
"Platinum" - Miranda Lambert
"The Way I'm Livin'" - Lee Ann Womack
MELHOR CANÇÃO COUNTRY
"American Kids" - Kenny Chesney
"Automatic" - Miranda Lambert
"Give Me Back My Hometown" - Eric Church
"I'm Not Gonna Miss You" - Glen Campbell
"Meanwhile Back at Mama's" - Tim McGraw featuring Faith Hill)
MELHOR PERFORMANCE RAP
"3005" - Childish Gambino
"0 to 100/The Catch Up" - Drake
"Rap God" - Eminem
"I" - Kendrick Lamar
"All I Need Is You" - Lacrae
ÁLBUM DE REGGAE
"Fly Rasta" - Ziggy Marley
"Back on the Controls" - Lee "Scratch" Perry
"Full Frequency" - Sean Paul
"Out of Many, One Music" - Shaggy
"The Reggae Power" - Sly & Robbie & Spicy Chocolate
"Amid the Noise and the Haste" - Soja
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
"This Is All Yours" - Alt-J
"Reflektor" - Arcade Fire
"Melophobia" - Cage the Elephant
"St. Vincent" - St. Vincent
"Lazaretto" - Jack White
MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL
"Cheek to Cheek" - Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga
"Nostalgia" - Annie Lennox
"Night Songs" - Barry Manilow
"Sending You a Little Christmas" - Johnny Mathis
"Partners" - Barbra Streisand com varios artistas
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE "AMERICANA"
"The River & the Thread" - Roseanne Cash
"Terms of My Surrender" - John Hiatt
"Bluesamericana" - Keb' Mo'
"A Dotted Line" - Nickel Creek
"Metamodern Sounds in Country Music" - Sturgill Simpson
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA NÃO ORIGINAL
"American Hustle" - Vários
"Frozen" - Vários
"Get On Up: The James Brown Story" - James Brown
"Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1" - Vários
"The Wolf of Wall Street" - Vários
MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE
"We Exist" - Arcade Fire
"Turn Down for What" - DJ Snake & Lil Jon
"Chandelier" - Sia
"Happy" - Pharrell Williams
"The Golden Age" - Woodkid featuring Max Richter
MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE DUO/GRUPO
"Fancy" - Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX
"A Sky Full of Stars" - Coldplay
"Say Something" - A Great Big World with Christina Aguilera
"Bang Bang" - Jessie J, Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj
"Dark Horse" - Katy Perry featuring Juicy J
MELHOR PERFORMANCE SOLO COUNTRY
"Give Me Back My Hometown" - Eric Church
"Invisible" - Hunter Hayes
"Automatic" - Miranda Lambert
"Something in the Water" - Carrie Underwood
"Cop Car" - Keith Urban
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
"The New Classic" - Iggy Azalea
"Because the Internet" - Childish Gambino
"Nobody's Smiling" - Common
"The Marshall Mathers LP2" - Eminem
"Oxymoron" - Schoolboy Q
"Blacc Hollywood" - Wiz Khalifa
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO
"Tangos" - Ruben Blades
"Elypse" - Camila
"Raiz" - Lila Downs, Nina Pastori and Soledad
"Loco de Amor" - Juanes
"Gracias Por Estar Aqui" - Marco Antonio Solis
MELHOR ÁLBUM DE "SPOKEN WORD"
"Actors Anonymous" - James Franco
"A Call to Action" - Jimmy Carter
"Carsick: John Waters Hitchhikes Across America" - John Waters
"Diary of a Mad Diva" - Joan Rivers
"A Fighting Chance" - Elizabeth Warren
"We Will Survive" - Gloria Gaynor
MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DISCO
"Never Say Never" - Basement Jaxx
"Rather Be" - Clean Bandit featuring Jess Glynne
"F for You" - Disclosure featuring Mary J. Blige
"I Got You" - Duke Dumont featuring Jack Jones
"Faded" - Zhu