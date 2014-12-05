Beyoncé lidera ranking de cantoras indicadas ao Grammy

Com 47 indicações, Beyoncé é a cantora que mais foi indicada ao Grammy na história do prêmio. O recorde era de Dolly Parton, que havia recebido 46 indicações. O recorde de Beyoncé foi alcançado após ser indicada para a categoria de Melhor Álbum Urbano Contemporâneo por seu CD homônimo na lista do Grammy que saiu nesta sexta-feira, 5. A cantora já levou dezessete estatuetas para casa.

Confira a lista dos indicados à premiação:

GRAVAÇÃO DO ANO

"Fancy" - Iggy Azalea feat. Charli xcx

"Chandelier" - Sia

"Stay With Me" - Sam Smith

"Shake It Off" - Taylor Swift

"All About that Bass" - Meghan Trainor

MÚSICA DO ANO

"All About That Bass" - Meghan Trainor

"Chandelier - Sia

"Shake It Off" - Taylor Swift

"Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)" - Sam Smith

"Take Me to Church" - Hozier

ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO

Iggy Azalea

Bastille

Brandy Clark

Haim

Sam Smith

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

"Ryan Adams" - Ryan Adams

"Morning Phase" - Beck

"Turn Blue" - The Black Keys

"Magnetic Eye" - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

"Songs of Innocence" - U2

MELHOR CANÇÃO DE ROCK

"Ain't It Fun" - Paramore

"Blue Moon" - Beck

"Fever" - The BLack Keys

"Gimme Something Good" - Ryan Adams

"Lazaretto" - Jack White

MELHOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP

"Ghost Stories" - Coldplay

"Bangerz" - Miley Cyrus

"My Everything" - Ariana Grande

"Prism" - Katy Perry

"X" - Ed Sheeran

"In The Lonely Hour" - Sam Smith

MELHOR ÁLBUM URBANO CONTEMPORÂNEO

"Sail Out" - Jhené Aiko

"Beyoncé" - Beyoncé

"X" - Chris Brown

"Mali is…" - Mali Music

"Girl" - Pharrell Williams

PERFORMANCE POP SOLO

"All of Me" - John Legend

"Chandelier" - Sia

"Stay With Me" - Sam Smith

"Shake It Off" - Taylor Swift

"Happy" - Pharrell Williams

MELHOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

"Riser" - Dierks Bentley

"The Outsiders" - Eric Church

"12 Stories" - Brandy Clark

"Platinum" - Miranda Lambert

"The Way I'm Livin'" - Lee Ann Womack

MELHOR CANÇÃO COUNTRY

"American Kids" - Kenny Chesney

"Automatic" - Miranda Lambert

"Give Me Back My Hometown" - Eric Church

"I'm Not Gonna Miss You" - Glen Campbell

"Meanwhile Back at Mama's" - Tim McGraw featuring Faith Hill)

MELHOR PERFORMANCE RAP

"3005" - Childish Gambino

"0 to 100/The Catch Up" - Drake

"Rap God" - Eminem

"I" - Kendrick Lamar

"All I Need Is You" - Lacrae

ÁLBUM DE REGGAE

"Fly Rasta" - Ziggy Marley

"Back on the Controls" - Lee "Scratch" Perry

"Full Frequency" - Sean Paul

"Out of Many, One Music" - Shaggy

"The Reggae Power" - Sly & Robbie & Spicy Chocolate

"Amid the Noise and the Haste" - Soja

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

"This Is All Yours" - Alt-J

"Reflektor" - Arcade Fire

"Melophobia" - Cage the Elephant

"St. Vincent" - St. Vincent

"Lazaretto" - Jack White

MELHOR ÁLBUM POP VOCAL TRADICIONAL

"Cheek to Cheek" - Tony Bennett e Lady Gaga

"Nostalgia" - Annie Lennox

"Night Songs" - Barry Manilow

"Sending You a Little Christmas" - Johnny Mathis

"Partners" - Barbra Streisand com varios artistas

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE "AMERICANA"

"The River & the Thread" - Roseanne Cash

"Terms of My Surrender" - John Hiatt

"Bluesamericana" - Keb' Mo'

"A Dotted Line" - Nickel Creek

"Metamodern Sounds in Country Music" - Sturgill Simpson

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA NÃO ORIGINAL

"American Hustle" - Vários

"Frozen" - Vários

"Get On Up: The James Brown Story" - James Brown

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1" - Vários

"The Wolf of Wall Street" - Vários

MELHOR VIDEOCLIPE

"We Exist" - Arcade Fire

"Turn Down for What" - DJ Snake & Lil Jon

"Chandelier" - Sia

"Happy" - Pharrell Williams

"The Golden Age" - Woodkid featuring Max Richter

MELHOR PERFORMANCE DE DUO/GRUPO

"Fancy" - Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX

"A Sky Full of Stars" - Coldplay

"Say Something" - A Great Big World with Christina Aguilera

"Bang Bang" - Jessie J, Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj

"Dark Horse" - Katy Perry featuring Juicy J

MELHOR PERFORMANCE SOLO COUNTRY

"Give Me Back My Hometown" - Eric Church

"Invisible" - Hunter Hayes

"Automatic" - Miranda Lambert

"Something in the Water" - Carrie Underwood

"Cop Car" - Keith Urban

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

"The New Classic" - Iggy Azalea

"Because the Internet" - Childish Gambino

"Nobody's Smiling" - Common

"The Marshall Mathers LP2" - Eminem

"Oxymoron" - Schoolboy Q

"Blacc Hollywood" - Wiz Khalifa

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO

"Tangos" - Ruben Blades

"Elypse" - Camila

"Raiz" - Lila Downs, Nina Pastori and Soledad

"Loco de Amor" - Juanes

"Gracias Por Estar Aqui" - Marco Antonio Solis

MELHOR ÁLBUM DE "SPOKEN WORD"

"Actors Anonymous" - James Franco

"A Call to Action" - Jimmy Carter

"Carsick: John Waters Hitchhikes Across America" - John Waters

"Diary of a Mad Diva" - Joan Rivers

"A Fighting Chance" - Elizabeth Warren

"We Will Survive" - Gloria Gaynor

MELHOR GRAVAÇÃO DISCO

"Never Say Never" - Basement Jaxx

"Rather Be" - Clean Bandit featuring Jess Glynne

"F for You" - Disclosure featuring Mary J. Blige

"I Got You" - Duke Dumont featuring Jack Jones

"Faded" - Zhu

