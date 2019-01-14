Banda Metallica lança sua própria cerveja
Em parceria com a cervejaria Arrogant Consortia, a banda Metallica anunciou nesta quarta-feira, 14, o lançamento de uma nova cerveja, Enter Night Pilsner, que será distribuída internacionalmente cobrindo continentes.
Confira o lançamento:
It’s certainly been no secret, but we are beyond excited to make the official announcement and introduction to #EnterNightPilsner, our collaboration with #ArrogantConsortia, a @StoneBrewing imprint. If you’ve been to one of our recent arena shows, you may have sipped from the black and red cans or even picked up a few in the surrounding neighborhoods. Now we’re expanding nationwide, and come spring, taking it international covering Europe, Australia, China and beyond! ・・・ Keep watching for @EnterNightPilsner at our shows as we fire up the tour again later this week and check out the Arrogant Consortia beer finder to locate Enter Night near you at find.arrogantconsortia.com. 🍻
Uma publicação partilhada por Metallica (@metallica) a
O último trabalho do Metallica, o álbum, ''Hardwired... To Self-Destruct'', foi lançado em 2016.