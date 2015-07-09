Álbum de Taylor Swift é o mais vendido em 2015; veja lista

O álbum 1989, de Taylor Swift, foi o mais vendido mundialmente em 2015. Foram vendidas 2,9 milhões de cópias do trabalho mais recente da loira. Com hits como "Shake it Off" e "Blank Space", o álbum tem feito sucesso no mundo todo. O segundo lugar ficou com o australiano Ed Sheeran. O disco X vendeu 2,5 milhões de cópias. Já In The Lonely Hour, de Sam Smith, vendeu 2,4 milhões.

Confira os 40 álbuns mais vendidos em 2015:

01. 1989 - Taylor Swift - 2,944,000

02. X - Ed Sheeran - 2,565,000

03. In The Lonely Hour - Sam Smith - 2,408,000

04. 50 Shades Of Grey - Soundtrack - 1,693,000

05. Title - Meghan Trainor - 1,254,000

06. If You're Reading This, It's Too Late - Drake - 1,191,000

07. Rock Or Bust - AC/DC - 1,046,000

08. Hozier - Hozier - 1,040,000

09. Frozen - Soundtrack - 1,009,000

10. To Pimp A Butterfly - Kendrick Lamar - 919,000

11. Exodus (incl. 'Love Me Right')- Exo - 879,000

12. V - Maroon 5 - 864,000

13. Wilder Mind - Mumford & Sons - 859,000

14. Guardians Of The Galaxy - Soundtrack - 857,000

15. Planet Seven - Sandaime J Soul Brothers - 824,000

16. Four - One Direction - 819,000

17. Smoke + Mirrors - Imagine Dragons - 803,000

18. Koko Ga Rhodes Da, Koko De Tobe! - AKB - 48 796,000

19. Rebel Heart - Madonna - 753,000 (foto)

20. American Beauty / American Psycho - Fall Out Boy - 749,000

21. Furious 7 - Soundtrack - 744,000

22. Wanted On Voyage - George Ezra - 718,000

23. 1000 Forms Of Fear - Sia - 674,000

24. The Pinkprint - Nicki Minaj - 617,000

25. The Endless River - Pink Floyd - 613,000

26. Stages - Josh Groban - 584,000

27. Listen - David Guetta - 580,000

28. 2014 Forest Hills Drive - J.Cole - 545,000

29. Tracker - Mark Knopfler - 524,000

30. Budo - Southern All Stars - 512,000

31. My Everything - Ariana Grande - 511,000

32. Wallflower - Diana Krall - 490,000

33. Drones - Muse - 481,000

34. Chaos And The Calm - James Bay - 475,000

35. Reflection (Drip) - Mr. Children - 474,000

36. Tree - Sekai No Owari - 463,000

37. Jekyll + Hyde - Zac Brown Band - 455,000

38. How Big How Blue How Beautiful - Florence & The Machine - 446,000

39. Kendji - Kendji Girac - 438,000

40. Empire: Season 1 - Soundtrack - 434,000

