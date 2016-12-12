Veja os indicados ao Globo de Ouro

Os atores Don Chendler, Ana Kendrick e Laura Dern apresentaram ao público, na manhã desta segunda-feira, 12, os indicados das principais categorias do Globo de Ouro, que, neste ano, chega à sua 74ª edição, que está marcado para ser entregue no dia 8 de janeiro, em Beverly Hills.

Entre os indicados, destaque para o filme 'La La Land: Cantanado Estações', protagonizado por Emma Stone e Ryan Gosling, que recebeu sete indicações.

CINEMA

Melhor filme de drama:

"Até o Último Homem"

"A Qualquer Custo"

"Lion"

"Manchester à Beira Mar"

"Moonlight"

Melhor filme de comédia ou musical:

"20th Century Women"

"Deadpool"

"La La Land: Cantando Estações"

"Florence: Quem é essa Mulher?"

"Sing Street"

Melhor ator de drama:

Casey Affleck, "Manchester à Beira Mar"

Joel Edgerton, "Loving"

Andrew Garfield, "Até o Último Homem"

Viggo Mortensen, "Capitão Fantástico"

Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Melhor atriz de drama:

Amy Adams, "A Chegada"

Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"

Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"

Ruth Negga, "Loving"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

Melhor ator de comédia ou musical:

Colin Farrell, "O Lagosta"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land: Cantando Estações"

Hugh Grant, "Florence: Quem é esta mulher?"

Jonah Hill, "Cães de Guerra"

Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool"

Melhor atriz de comédia ou musical:

Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"

Lily Collins, "Rules Don't Apply"

Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen"

Emma Stone, "La La Land: Cantando Estações"

Meryl Streep, "Florence: Quem é esta mulher?"

Melhor ator coadjuvante:

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "A Qualquer Custo"

Simon Helberg, "Florence: Quem é esta mulher?"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Animais Noturnos"

Melhor atriz coadjuvante:

Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Estrelas Além do Tempo"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester à Beira Mar"

Melhor diretor:

Damien Chazelle, "La La Land: Cantando Estações"

Tom Ford, "Animais Noturnos"

Mel Gibson, "Até o Último Homem"

Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester à Beira Mar"

Melhor filme estrangeiro:

"Divines" (França)

"Elle" (França)

"Neruda" (Chile)

"The Salesman" (Irã/França)

"Toni Erdmann" (Alemanha)

Melhor animação:

"Kubo e as Cordas Mágicas"

"Moana: Um Mar de Aventuras"

"My Life as a Zucchini"

"Sing: Quem Canta seus Males Espanta"

"Zootopia"

TELEVISÃO

Melhor série de drama:

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

"Westworld" (HBO)

Melhor ator em série dramática:

Rami Malek, "Mr Robot"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath"

Melhor atriz em série dramática:

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

Melhor série de comédia ou musical:

"Atlanta" (FX)

"Black-ish" (ABC)

"Mozart in the Jungle" (Amazon)

"Transparent" (Amazon)

"Veep" (HBO)

Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical:

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Gael Garcia Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Nick Nolte, "Graves"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical:

Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Sarah Jessica Parker, "Divorce"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV:

"American Crime" (ABC)

"The Dresser" (Starz)

"The Night Manager" (AMC)

"The Night Of" (HBO)

"The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" (FX)

Melhor ator minissérie ou filme para a TV:

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

Bryan Cranston, "All The Way"

Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager"

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

Courtney B. Vance, "The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV:

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Riley Keough, "The Girlfriend Experience"

Sarah Paulson, "The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Charlotte Rampling, "London Spy"

Kerry Washington, "Confirmation"

