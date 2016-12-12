Veja os indicados ao Globo de Ouro
Os atores Don Chendler, Ana Kendrick e Laura Dern apresentaram ao público, na manhã desta segunda-feira, 12, os indicados das principais categorias do Globo de Ouro, que, neste ano, chega à sua 74ª edição, que está marcado para ser entregue no dia 8 de janeiro, em Beverly Hills.
Entre os indicados, destaque para o filme 'La La Land: Cantanado Estações', protagonizado por Emma Stone e Ryan Gosling, que recebeu sete indicações.
CINEMA
Melhor filme de drama:
"Até o Último Homem"
"A Qualquer Custo"
"Lion"
"Manchester à Beira Mar"
"Moonlight"
Melhor filme de comédia ou musical:
"20th Century Women"
"Deadpool"
"La La Land: Cantando Estações"
"Florence: Quem é essa Mulher?"
"Sing Street"
Melhor ator de drama:
Casey Affleck, "Manchester à Beira Mar"
Joel Edgerton, "Loving"
Andrew Garfield, "Até o Último Homem"
Viggo Mortensen, "Capitão Fantástico"
Denzel Washington, "Fences"
Melhor atriz de drama:
Amy Adams, "A Chegada"
Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"
Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
Ruth Negga, "Loving"
Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
Melhor ator de comédia ou musical:
Colin Farrell, "O Lagosta"
Ryan Gosling, "La La Land: Cantando Estações"
Hugh Grant, "Florence: Quem é esta mulher?"
Jonah Hill, "Cães de Guerra"
Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool"
Melhor atriz de comédia ou musical:
Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"
Lily Collins, "Rules Don't Apply"
Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen"
Emma Stone, "La La Land: Cantando Estações"
Meryl Streep, "Florence: Quem é esta mulher?"
Melhor ator coadjuvante:
Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"
Jeff Bridges, "A Qualquer Custo"
Simon Helberg, "Florence: Quem é esta mulher?"
Dev Patel, "Lion"
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Animais Noturnos"
Melhor atriz coadjuvante:
Viola Davis, "Fences"
Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"
Nicole Kidman, "Lion"
Octavia Spencer, "Estrelas Além do Tempo"
Michelle Williams, "Manchester à Beira Mar"
Melhor diretor:
Damien Chazelle, "La La Land: Cantando Estações"
Tom Ford, "Animais Noturnos"
Mel Gibson, "Até o Último Homem"
Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"
Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester à Beira Mar"
Melhor filme estrangeiro:
"Divines" (França)
"Elle" (França)
"Neruda" (Chile)
"The Salesman" (Irã/França)
"Toni Erdmann" (Alemanha)
Melhor animação:
"Kubo e as Cordas Mágicas"
"Moana: Um Mar de Aventuras"
"My Life as a Zucchini"
"Sing: Quem Canta seus Males Espanta"
"Zootopia"
TELEVISÃO
Melhor série de drama:
"The Crown" (Netflix)
"Game of Thrones" (HBO)
"Stranger Things" (Netflix)
"This Is Us" (NBC)
"Westworld" (HBO)
Melhor ator em série dramática:
Rami Malek, "Mr Robot"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"
Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"
Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath"
Melhor atriz em série dramática:
Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"
Claire Foy, "The Crown"
Keri Russell, "The Americans"
Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things"
Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"
Melhor série de comédia ou musical:
"Atlanta" (FX)
"Black-ish" (ABC)
"Mozart in the Jungle" (Amazon)
"Transparent" (Amazon)
"Veep" (HBO)
Melhor ator em série de comédia ou musical:
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
Gael Garcia Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle"
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Nick Nolte, "Graves"
Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"
Melhor atriz em série de comédia ou musical:
Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
Sarah Jessica Parker, "Divorce"
Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"
Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV:
"American Crime" (ABC)
"The Dresser" (Starz)
"The Night Manager" (AMC)
"The Night Of" (HBO)
"The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" (FX)
Melhor ator minissérie ou filme para a TV:
Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"
Bryan Cranston, "All The Way"
Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager"
John Turturro, "The Night Of"
Courtney B. Vance, "The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV:
Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"
Riley Keough, "The Girlfriend Experience"
Sarah Paulson, "The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Charlotte Rampling, "London Spy"
Kerry Washington, "Confirmation"