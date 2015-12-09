Sindicato de atores divulga indicados ao SAG Awards

O Sindicato de Atores de Hollywood anunciou nesta quarta-feira, 9, os indicados ao Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016. A premiação acontece no dia 30 de janeiro.

Confira os indicados:

CINEMA

Melhor elenco

Beasts of No Nation

A Grande Aposta

Spotlight: Segredos Revelados

Straight Outta Compton - A História do N.W.A.

Trumbo

Melhor atriz

Cate Blanchett - Carol

Brie Larson - Room

Helen Mirren - A Dama Dourada

Saoirse Ronan - Brooklyn

Sarah Silverman - I Smile Back

Melhor ator

Bryan Cranston - Trumbo

Johnny Depp - Aliança do Crime

Leonardo DiCaprio - O Regresso

Michael Fassbender - Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne - A Garota Dinamarquesa

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Rooney Mara - Carol

Rachel McAdams - Spotlight: Segredos Revelados

Helen Mirren - Trumbo

Alicia Vikander - A Garota Dinamarquesa

Kate Winslet - Steve Jobs

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Christian Bale - A Grande Aposta

Idris Elba - Beasts of No Nation

Mark Rylance - Ponte dos Espiões

Michael Shannon - 99 Homes

Jacob Tremblay - Room

TV

Melhor elenco de série dramática

Downton Abbey

Mad Men

Game of Thrones

Homeland

House of Cards

Melhor atriz de série dramática

Claire Danes - Homeland

Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder

Julianna Margulies - The Good Wife

Maggie Smith - Downton Abbey

Robin Wright - House of Cards

Melhor ator de série dramática

Jon Hamm - Mad Men

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Kevin Spacey - House of Cards

Melhor elenco de série cômica

The Big Bang Theory

Key & Peele

Modern Family

Orange is the New Black

Veep

Melhor atriz de série cômica

Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black

Edie Falco - Nurse Jackie

Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Amy Poehler - Parks and Recreation

Melhor ator de série cômica

Ty Burrell - Modern Family

Louis C.K. - Louie

William H. Macy - Shameless

Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory

Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme feito para a TV

Nicole Kidman - Grace of Monaco

Queen Latifa - Bessie

Christina Ricci - The Lizzie Borden Chronicles

Susan Sarandon - The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe

Kristen Wiig - The Spoils Before Dying

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme feito para a TV

Idris Elba - Luther

Ben Kingsley - Tut

Ray Liotta - Texas Rising

Bill Murray - A Very Murray Christmas

Mar Rylance - Wolf Hall

adblock ativo