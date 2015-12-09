Sindicato de atores divulga indicados ao SAG Awards
O Sindicato de Atores de Hollywood anunciou nesta quarta-feira, 9, os indicados ao Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016. A premiação acontece no dia 30 de janeiro.
Confira os indicados:
CINEMA
Melhor elenco
Beasts of No Nation
A Grande Aposta
Spotlight: Segredos Revelados
Straight Outta Compton - A História do N.W.A.
Trumbo
Melhor atriz
Cate Blanchett - Carol
Brie Larson - Room
Helen Mirren - A Dama Dourada
Saoirse Ronan - Brooklyn
Sarah Silverman - I Smile Back
Melhor ator
Bryan Cranston - Trumbo
Johnny Depp - Aliança do Crime
Leonardo DiCaprio - O Regresso
Michael Fassbender - Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne - A Garota Dinamarquesa
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
Rooney Mara - Carol
Rachel McAdams - Spotlight: Segredos Revelados
Helen Mirren - Trumbo
Alicia Vikander - A Garota Dinamarquesa
Kate Winslet - Steve Jobs
Melhor ator coadjuvante
Christian Bale - A Grande Aposta
Idris Elba - Beasts of No Nation
Mark Rylance - Ponte dos Espiões
Michael Shannon - 99 Homes
Jacob Tremblay - Room
TV
Melhor elenco de série dramática
Downton Abbey
Mad Men
Game of Thrones
Homeland
House of Cards
Melhor atriz de série dramática
Claire Danes - Homeland
Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder
Julianna Margulies - The Good Wife
Maggie Smith - Downton Abbey
Robin Wright - House of Cards
Melhor ator de série dramática
Jon Hamm - Mad Men
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
Melhor elenco de série cômica
The Big Bang Theory
Key & Peele
Modern Family
Orange is the New Black
Veep
Melhor atriz de série cômica
Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black
Edie Falco - Nurse Jackie
Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Amy Poehler - Parks and Recreation
Melhor ator de série cômica
Ty Burrell - Modern Family
Louis C.K. - Louie
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jim Parsons - The Big Bang Theory
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme feito para a TV
Nicole Kidman - Grace of Monaco
Queen Latifa - Bessie
Christina Ricci - The Lizzie Borden Chronicles
Susan Sarandon - The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe
Kristen Wiig - The Spoils Before Dying
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme feito para a TV
Idris Elba - Luther
Ben Kingsley - Tut
Ray Liotta - Texas Rising
Bill Murray - A Very Murray Christmas
Mar Rylance - Wolf Hall