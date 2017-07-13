adblock ativo
Liga da Justiça: Flash, Mulher-Maravilha e Batman juntos
Publicado quinta-feira, 13 de julho de 2017 às 19:25 h | Atualizado em 21/01/2021, 00:00 | Autor: Estadão Conteúdo
Novo Liga da Justiça
O site Entertainment Weekly divulgou uma foto inédita do novo Liga da Justiça. A imagem mostra Batman (Ben Affleck), Mulher-Maravilha (Gal Gadot) e Flash (Ezra Miller) juntos. O longa deve chegar às telonas no dia 16 de novembro.
Liga da Justiça tem no elenco Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Mulher-Maravilha), Henry Cavill (Superman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Ciborgue), Ezra Miller (Flash), Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), J.K. Simmons (Comissário Gordon), Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor), Jeremy Irons (Alfred) e Amy Adams (Lois Lane).
