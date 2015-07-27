BBC elege os 100 melhores filmes americanos; veja lista

A britânica BBC fez uma pesquis com 62 críticos de cinema internacional para chegar a lista dos 100 melhores filmes produzidos com dinheiro americano. Cada crítico pôde escolher 10 filmes. Mais uma vez, "Cidadão Kane", de Orson Welles, levou a melhor.

Confira abaixo o ranking:

100. "A Montanha dos 7 Abutres" - Ace in the Hole (Billy Wilder, 1951)

99. "12 Anos de Escravidão" - 12 Years a Slave (Steve McQueen, 2013)

98. "O Portal do Paraíso" - Heaven's Gate (Michael Cimino, 1980)

97. "E o Vento Levou" - Gone With the Wind (Victor Fleming, 1939)

96. "Batman - O Cavaleiro das Trevas" - The Dark Knight (Christopher Nolan, 2008)

95. "O Diabo a Quatro" - Duck Soup (Leo McCarey, 1933)

94. "A Última Noite" - 25th Hour (Spike Lee, 2002)

93. "Caminhos Perigosos" - Mean Streets (Martin Scorsese, 1973)

92. "O Mensageiro do Diabo" - The Night of the Hunter (Charles Laughton, 1955)

91. "ET: O Extra-Terrestre" - ET: The Extra-Terrestrial (Steven Spielberg, 1982)

90. "Apocalypse Now" (Francis Ford Coppola, 1979)

89. "No Silêncio da Noite" - In a Lonely Place (Nicholas Ray, 1950)

88. "Amor, Sublime Amor" - West Side Story (Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, 1961)

87. "Brilho Eterno de uma Mentre sem Lembranças" - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Michel Gondry, 2004)

86. "O Rei Leão" - The Lion King (Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, 1994)

85. "A Noite dos Mortos Vivos" - Night of the Living Dead (George A Romero, 1968)

84. "Amargo Pesadelo" - Deliverance (John Boorman, 1972)

83. "Levada da Breca" - Bringing Up Baby (Howard Hawks, 1938)

82. "Os Caçadores da Arca Perdida" - Raiders of the Lost Ark (Steven Spielberg, 1981)

81. "Thelma & Louise" (Ridley Scott, 1991)

80. "Agora Seremos Felizes"- Meet Me in St Louis (Vincente Minnelli, 1944)

79. "A Árvore da Vida" - The Tree of Life (Terrence Malick, 2011)

78. "A Lista de Schindler" - Schindler's List (Steven Spielberg, 1993)

77. "No Tempo das Diligências" - Stagecoach (John Ford, 1939)

76. "O Imperio Contra-Ataca" - The Empire Strikes Back (Irvin Kershner, 1980)

75. "Contatos Especiais do Terceiro Grau" - Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Steven Spielberg, 1977)

74. "Forrest Gump" - O Contador de Histórias - Forrest Gump (Robert Zemeckis, 1994)

73. "Rede de Intrigas" - Network (Sidney Lumet, 1976)

72. "Tensão em Shanghai" - The Shanghai Gesture (Josef von Sternberg, 1941)

71. "Feitiço do Tempo" - Groundhog Day (Harold Ramis, 1993)

70. "A Roda da Fortuna" - The Band Wagon (Vincente Minnelli, 1953)

69. "Koyaanisqatsi- Uma Vida Fora de Equilíbrio" - Koyaanisqatsi (Godfrey Reggio, 1982)

68. "Interlúdio" - Notorious (Alfred Hitchcock, 1946)

67. "Tempos Modernos" - Modern Times (Charlie Chaplin, 1936)

66. "Rio Vermelho" - Red River (Howard Hawks, 1948)

65. "OS Eleitos" - The Right Stuff (Philip Kaufman, 1965)

64. "Johnny Guitar" (Nicholas Ray, 1954)

63. "Amantes" - Love Streams (John Cassavetes, 1984)

62. "O Iluminado" - The Shining (Stanley Kubrick, 1980)

61. "De Olhos Bem Fechados" - Eyes Wide Shut (Stanley Kubrick, 1999)

60. "Veludo Azul" - Blue Velvet (David Lynch, 1986)

59. "Um Estranho no Ninho" - One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (Miloš Forman, 1975)

58. "A Loja da Esquina" - The Shop Around the Corner (Ernst Lubitsch, 1940)

57. "Crimes e Pecados" - Crimes and Misdemeanors (Woody Allen, 1989)

56. "De Volta para o Futuro" - Back to the Future (Robert Zemeckis, 1985)

55. "A Primeira Noite de um Homem" - The Graduate (Mike Nichols, 1967)

54. "Crepúsculo dos Deuses" - Sunset Boulevard (Billy Wilder, 1950)

53. "Grey Gardens" (Albert and David Maysles, Ellen Hovde and Muffie Meyer, 1975)

52. "Meu Ódio Será sua Herança" - The Wild Bunch (Sam Peckinpah, 1969)

51. "A Marca da Maldade" - Touch of Evil (Orson Welles, 1958)

50. "Jejum de Amor" - His Girl Friday (Howard Hawks, 1940)

49. "Cinzas no Paraíso" - Days of Heaven (Terrence Malick, 1978)

48. "Um Lugar ao Sol" - A Place in the Sun (George Stevens, 1951)

47. "Marnie, Confissões de uma Ladra" - Marnie (Alfred Hitchcock, 1964)

46. "A Felicidade Não se Compra" - It's a Wonderful Life (Frank Capra, 1946)

45. "O Homem que Matou o Facínora" - The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (John Ford, 1962)

44. "Bancando o Águia" - Sherlock Jr (Buster Keaton, 1924)

43. "Cartas de uma Desconhecida" - Letter from an Unknown Woman (Max Ophüls, 1948)

42. "Dr. Fantástico" - Dr Strangelove (Stanley Kubrick, 1964)

41. "Onde Começa o Inferno" - Rio Bravo (Howard Hawks, 1959)

40. "Tramas do Entadercer" - Meshes of the Afternoon (Maya Deren and Alexander Hammid, 1943)

39. "O Nascimento de uma Nação" - The Birth of a Nation (DW Griffith, 1915)

38. "Tubarão" - Jaws (Steven Spielberg, 1975)

37. "Imitação da Vida" - Imitation of Life (Douglas Sirk, 1959)

36. "Guerra nas Estrelas" - Star Wars (George Lucas, 1977)

35. "Pacto de Sangue" - Double Indemnity (Billy Wilder, 1944)

34. "O Mágico de Oz" - The Wizard of Oz (Victor Fleming, 1939)

33. "A Conversação" - The Conversation (Francis Ford Coppola, 1974)

32. "As Três Noites de Eva" - The Lady Eve (Preston Sturges, 1941)

31. "Uma Mulher sob Influência" - A Woman Under the Influence (John Cassavetes, 1974)

30. "Quanto Mais Quente Melhor" - Some Like It Hot (Billy Wilder, 1959)

29. "Touro Indomável" - Raging Bull (Martin Scorsese, 1980)

28. "Pulp Ficton - Tempo de Violência" - Pulp Fiction (Quentin Tarantino, 1994)

27. "Barry Lyndon" (Stanley Kubrick, 1975)

26. "Killer of Sheep" (Charles Burnett, 1978)

25. "Faça a Coisa Certa" - Do the Right Thing (Spike Lee, 1989)

24. "O Apartamento" - The Apartment (Billy Wilder, 1960)

23. "Noivo Neurótico", Noiva Nervosa"- Annie Hall (Woody Allen, 1977)

22. "Ouro e Maldição" - Greed (Erich von Stroheim, 1924)

21. "Cidade dos Sonhos" - Mulholland Drive (David Lynch, 2001)

20. "Os Bons Companheiros" - Goodfellas (Martin Scorsese, 1990)

19. "Taxi Driver" (Martin Scorsese, 1976)

18. "Luzes da Cidade" - City Lights (Charlie Chaplin, 1931)

17. "Em Busca do Ouro" - The Gold Rush (Charlie Chaplin, 1925)

16. "Onde os Homens são Homens" - McCabe & Mrs Miller (Robert Altman, 1971)

15. "Os Melhores Anos de Nossas Vidas" - The Best Years of Our Lives (William Wyler, 1946)

14. "Nashville" (Robert Altman, 1975)

13. "Intriga Internacional" - North by Northwest (Alfred Hitchcock, 1959)

12. "Chinatown" (Roman Polanski, 1974)

11. "Soberba" - The Magnificent Ambersons (Orson Welles, 1942)

10. "O Poderoso Chefão - Parte 2" - The Godfather Part II (Francis Ford Coppola, 1974)

9. "Casablanca" (Michael Curtiz, 1942)

8. "Psicose" - Psycho (Alfred Hitchcock, 1960)

7. "Cantando na Chuva" - Singin' in the Rain (Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly, 1952)

6. "Aurora" - Sunrise (FW Murnau, 1927)

5. "Rastros de Ódio" - The Searchers (John Ford, 1956)

4. "2001 - Uma Odisseia no Espaço" - 2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968)

3. "Um Corpo que Cai" - Vertigo (Alfred Hitchcock, 1958)

2. "O Poderoso Chefão" - The Godfather (Francis Ford Coppola, 1972)

1. "Cidadão Kane" - Citizen Kane (Orson Welles, 1941)

E aí, quantos da lista dos 100 mais você assistiu?

