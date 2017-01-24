Academia anuncia lista completa dos indicados ao Oscar 2017

A Academia de Hollywood anunciou nesta terça-feira, 24, os indicados ao Oscar 2017. "La La Land" cumpriu as expectativas e recebeu 14 indicações, empatando o recorde histórico das 89 edições da premiação, atingido por "A Malvada" (1950) e "Titanic" (1997). O prêmio será entregue no dia 26 de fevereiro, um domingo.

Veja a lista abaixo:

Melhor filme

A Chegada

Cercas

Até o Último Homem

Estrelas Além do Tempo

Lion

A Qualquer Custo

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester à Beira-Mar

Diretor

Dennis Villeneuve (A Chegada)

Mel Gibson (Até o Último Homem)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Logan (Manchester à Beira-Mar)

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight)

Melhor filme estrangeiro

Land of Mine (Dinamarca)

A Man Called Ove (Suécia)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Alemanha)

Melhor Ator

Casey Affleck (Manchester à Beira-Mar)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Andrew Garfield (Até o Último Homem)

Viggo Mortensen (Capitão Fantástico)

Denzel Washington (Cercas)

Melhor atriz

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Isabelle Huppert (Elle)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Animação

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Documentário

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Melhor canção original

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), de La La Land

Can't Stop the Feeling, de Trolls

City of Stars, de La La Land

The Empty Chair, de Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go, de Moana

Ator coadjuvante

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (A Qualquer Custo)

Lucas Hedges (Manchester à Beira Mar)

Dev Patel (Lion)

Michael Shannon (Animais Noturnos)

Atriz coadjuvante

Viola Davis (Fences)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Octavia Spencer (Estrelas Além do Tempo)

Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

